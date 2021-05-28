




































































 




   







   















COVID-19 deaths in the Philippines top 20,500Â 
Workers are in a rush to complete the LRT-2 (Light Rail Transit Line 2) East Extension Project which is set to be inaugurated by June.
                            (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Friday recorded 8,748 additional coronavirus infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,209,154.





What's new today?



    
	
  • 
	
    The government’s pandemic task force has “simplified” the fourth priority group in the vaccination program against COVID-19 to include most workers. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The task force also included outbound overseas Filipino workers who will be deployed in the next four months and the immediate family members of health workers in the top priority group for inoculation. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines donated by the US may arrive in the Philippines as early as June, according to Manila’s envoy to Washington. 
    
	
    • 




