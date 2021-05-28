COVID-19 deaths in the Philippines top 12,500Â 

COVID-19 deaths in the Philippines top 12,500
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Friday recorded 8,748 additional coronavirus infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,209,154.
Active cases: 53,770 or 4.4% of the total
Recoveries: 3,017, pushing total to 1,134,818
Deaths: 187, bringing total to 20,566
What's new today?
The government’s pandemic task force has “simplified” the fourth priority group in the vaccination program against COVID-19 to include most workers.
The task force also included outbound overseas Filipino workers who will be deployed in the next four months and the immediate family members of health workers in the top priority group for inoculation.
Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines donated by the US may arrive in the Philippines as early as June, according to Manila’s envoy to Washington.
— Bella Perez-Rubio
