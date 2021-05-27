Gov't readying infomercial for COVID-19 vaccination

MANILA, Philippines — The government is preparing a new commercial that will feature President Rodrigo Duterte as part of its effort to persuade the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the infomercial would be created by the same group behind the advertisement about safety protocols.



"We are preparing the new infomercial for vaccine confidence that will feature you and this will be done with the help of chairman Greg Garcia, who created the 'Mask, Hugas, Iwas (wear face mask, wash your hand, observe physical distancing),' which concluded with you saying "mask, hugas, iwas," Roque told Duterte during a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Wednesday.



A Social Weather Stations poll conducted from April 28 to May 2 indicated that only 32 percent of Filipinos were willing to avail of COVID-19 vaccines. According to the survey, 35 percent were uncertain on whether they would be vaccinated while 33 percent were not willing to receive pandemic jabs. Officials have repeatedly said that all COVID-19 jabs approved by food and drug regulators are safe and effective.



During the same meeting, Roque informed Duterte about Vice President Leni Robredo's readiness to join Duterte in an infomercial that seeks to reduce vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos.



Roque claimed that Robredo had "volunteered" to do the commercial with the president despite being a vocal critic of the administration. Robredo's spokesman Barry Gutierrez has clarified that the vice president merely agreed with the proposal of Sen. Joel Villanueva to come up with an infomercial featuring her and the president.



"Sa loob-loob ko, matapos tayong siraan nang siraan eh ngayong nagiging matagumpay ang ating vaccination eh makikisama ngayon 'no (Deep inside, I was saying, you were criticizing the vaccination and now that it is successful, you want to be part of it)," Roque said.



"I said you (Duterte) would study to determine what would be the contribution of the vice president because we all know she is one of the noisiest critics of our vaccination," he added.



Despite the clarification issued by Robredo's camp, Roque maintained that Robredo was "volunteering" to do the commercial.



"That’s his (Gutierrez) perception. I think it was really volunteering," the Palace spokesman said at a press briefing yesterday.