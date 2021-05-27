




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Gov't readying infomercial for COVID-19 vaccination
President Rodrigo Duterte receives a shot of Covid-19 vaccine administered by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on May 3, 2021.
Presidential Photo/King Rodriguez

                     

                        

                           
Gov't readying infomercial for COVID-19 vaccination

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2021 - 7:50pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government is preparing a new commercial that will feature President Rodrigo Duterte as part of its effort to persuade the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the infomercial would be created by the same group behind the advertisement about safety protocols.



"We are preparing the new infomercial for vaccine confidence that will feature you and this will be done with the help of chairman Greg Garcia, who created the 'Mask, Hugas, Iwas (wear face mask, wash your hand, observe physical distancing),' which concluded with you saying "mask, hugas, iwas," Roque told Duterte during a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Wednesday.



A Social Weather Stations poll conducted from April 28 to May 2 indicated that only 32 percent of Filipinos were willing to avail of COVID-19 vaccines. According to the survey, 35 percent were uncertain on whether they would be vaccinated while 33 percent were not willing to receive pandemic jabs. Officials have repeatedly said that all COVID-19 jabs approved by food and drug regulators are safe and effective.



During the same meeting, Roque informed Duterte about Vice President Leni Robredo's readiness to join Duterte in an infomercial that seeks to reduce vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos.



Roque claimed that Robredo had "volunteered" to do the commercial with the president despite being a vocal critic of the administration. Robredo's spokesman Barry Gutierrez has clarified that the vice president merely agreed with the proposal of Sen. Joel Villanueva to come up with an infomercial featuring her and the president.



"Sa loob-loob ko, matapos tayong siraan nang siraan eh ngayong nagiging matagumpay ang ating vaccination eh makikisama ngayon 'no (Deep inside, I was saying, you were criticizing the vaccination and now that it is successful, you want to be part of it)," Roque said.



"I said you (Duterte) would study to determine what would be the contribution of the vice president because we all know she is one of the noisiest critics of our vaccination," he added.



Despite the clarification issued by Robredo's camp, Roque maintained that Robredo was "volunteering" to do the commercial.



"That’s his (Gutierrez) perception. I think it was really volunteering," the Palace spokesman said at a press briefing yesterday.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: May 19, 2021 - 2:21pm                           


                           

                              
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.



Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 19, 2021 - 2:21pm                              


                              
Vice President Leni Robredo has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Quezon City.



Robredo, who received her first dose of the AstraZeneca jab, is in the A3 ( people with comorbidities) category.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 7, 2021 - 6:46pm                              


                              
The Department of Health announces the resumption of the use of AstraZeneca jab for all eligible population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the DOH All Experts Group on Vaccines.



The health department urges the public to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 



"The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 could only be achieved by completing both doses of the vaccine," the DOH says in a statement.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 7, 2021 - 10:53am                              


                              
The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said there is no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are forbidden in Islam.



Medical workers from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph a Sinovac anti-coronavirus jab Thursday.



Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore fallacies and assertions on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good.



“Listen only to BARMM’s Health Ministry, to the Department of Health and to health workers in provinces and in cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after he got an anti-COVID-19 shot. — The STAR/John Unson

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 5, 2021 - 9:51am                              


                              
The Philippines approves the application of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.



Food and Drug Administration Director general Eric Domingo says it only took nine days to review the emergency use authority application.



"The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the said vaccine," Domingo says during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 3, 2021 - 7:14pm                              


                              
President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 House justice panel junks impeachment complaint vs Leonen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House justice panel junks impeachment complaint vs Leonen


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Voting 44-0, the House justice committee swiftly dismissed Thursday the impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suspect in illegal sale of vaccine surrenders
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suspect in illegal sale of vaccine surrenders


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
A suspect in the alleged “vaccine-for-sale” scheme in Mandaluyong City surrendered to authorities yesterday after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OVP calls out Palace claim that Robredo suggested infomercial on vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OVP calls out Palace claim that Robredo suggested infomercial on vaccines


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Robredo's spokesperson Barry Gutierrez clarified that the "idea for a vaccine infomercial came from Senator Joel Villanu...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Leonen: Dismissal of impeachment rap affirms baselessness of allegations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Leonen: Dismissal of impeachment rap affirms baselessness of allegations


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives’ swift junking of the impeachment complaint speaks of the baselessness of allegations against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 West Philippine Sea won't be a major issue in 2022 elections &mdash; chief legal counsel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
West Philippine Sea won't be a major issue in 2022 elections — chief legal counsel


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The West Philippine Sea row may not become a major topic during the 2022 elections as voters are more interested in gut issues...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte orders cops to arrest barangay chiefs who fail to enforce ban vs mass gatherings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte orders cops to arrest barangay chiefs who fail to enforce ban vs mass gatherings


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Barangay chiefs would be the first ones to be arrested if mass gatherings are held in their area since they committed a "crime"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 To avoid the fate of Otso Diretso, 1Sambayan must go beyond being anti-Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
To avoid the fate of Otso Diretso, 1Sambayan must go beyond being anti-Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
1Sambayan's being anti-Duterte could lead them to the same path Otso Diretso took in the 2019 elections, where they suffered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Witness refutes police claim on scuffle that led to killing of teen with special needs, says city mayor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Witness refutes police claim on scuffle that led to killing of teen with special needs, says city mayor


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
A key witness in the shooting of an 18-year-old with special needs has refuted police claim that a scuffle ensued in the raid that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate unanimously approves on final reading bill vs. online sex abuse of children
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate unanimously approves on final reading bill vs. online sex abuse of children


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Voting 23-0-0, the Senate on Thursday approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to strengthen protections against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao tells PDP-Laban to snub Cusi call for national assembly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao tells PDP-Laban to snub Cusi call for national assembly


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
PDP-Laban acting president Senator Manny Pacquiao is telling his partymates to snub the call of their vice chairman, Energy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with