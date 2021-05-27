Gov't readying infomercial for COVID-19 vaccination
MANILA, Philippines — The government is preparing a new commercial that will feature President Rodrigo Duterte as part of its effort to persuade the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the infomercial would be created by the same group behind the advertisement about safety protocols.
"We are preparing the new infomercial for vaccine confidence that will feature you and this will be done with the help of chairman Greg Garcia, who created the 'Mask, Hugas, Iwas (wear face mask, wash your hand, observe physical distancing),' which concluded with you saying "mask, hugas, iwas," Roque told Duterte during a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Wednesday.
A Social Weather Stations poll conducted from April 28 to May 2 indicated that only 32 percent of Filipinos were willing to avail of COVID-19 vaccines. According to the survey, 35 percent were uncertain on whether they would be vaccinated while 33 percent were not willing to receive pandemic jabs. Officials have repeatedly said that all COVID-19 jabs approved by food and drug regulators are safe and effective.
During the same meeting, Roque informed Duterte about Vice President Leni Robredo's readiness to join Duterte in an infomercial that seeks to reduce vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos.
Roque claimed that Robredo had "volunteered" to do the commercial with the president despite being a vocal critic of the administration. Robredo's spokesman Barry Gutierrez has clarified that the vice president merely agreed with the proposal of Sen. Joel Villanueva to come up with an infomercial featuring her and the president.
"Sa loob-loob ko, matapos tayong siraan nang siraan eh ngayong nagiging matagumpay ang ating vaccination eh makikisama ngayon 'no (Deep inside, I was saying, you were criticizing the vaccination and now that it is successful, you want to be part of it)," Roque said.
"I said you (Duterte) would study to determine what would be the contribution of the vice president because we all know she is one of the noisiest critics of our vaccination," he added.
Despite the clarification issued by Robredo's camp, Roque maintained that Robredo was "volunteering" to do the commercial.
"That’s his (Gutierrez) perception. I think it was really volunteering," the Palace spokesman said at a press briefing yesterday.
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)
Vice President Leni Robredo has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Quezon City.
Robredo, who received her first dose of the AstraZeneca jab, is in the A3 ( people with comorbidities) category.
The Department of Health announces the resumption of the use of AstraZeneca jab for all eligible population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the DOH All Experts Group on Vaccines.
The health department urges the public to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
"The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 could only be achieved by completing both doses of the vaccine," the DOH says in a statement.
The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said there is no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are forbidden in Islam.
Medical workers from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph a Sinovac anti-coronavirus jab Thursday.
Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore fallacies and assertions on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good.
“Listen only to BARMM’s Health Ministry, to the Department of Health and to health workers in provinces and in cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after he got an anti-COVID-19 shot. — The STAR/John Unson
The Philippines approves the application of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
Food and Drug Administration Director general Eric Domingo says it only took nine days to review the emergency use authority application.
"The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the said vaccine," Domingo says during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.
President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.
- Latest
- Trending