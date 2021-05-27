Coronavirus cases in the Philippines rise to 1,200,430

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday recorded 6,483 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,200,430.

The Philippines is set to allow the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years, according to local regulators.

However, the health department said the age group will not be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination for now due to the limited supply of jabs.

The national government is shifting its vaccination target to achieving “population protection” against COVID-19, which can help in decreasing hospitalization and deaths.