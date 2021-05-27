Coronavirus cases in the Philippines rise to 1,200,430
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday recorded 6,483 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,200,430.
-
Active cases: 48,109 or 4.0% of the total
-
Recoveries: 4,335, pushing total to 1,131,942
-
Deaths: 210, bringing total to 20,379
What's new today?
-
The Philippines is set to allow the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years, according to local regulators.
-
However, the health department said the age group will not be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination for now due to the limited supply of jabs.
-
The national government is shifting its vaccination target to achieving “population protection” against COVID-19, which can help in decreasing hospitalization and deaths.
-
Officials are also walking back their previous goal of vaccinating up to 70 million Filipinos within the year to achieve herd immunity, now aiming to inoculate 50 to 60 million, with a focus on the so-called “NCR Plus 8 areas.”
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio
