OCTA: GCQ should be retained in 'NCR Plus' in June

MANILA, Philippines — The OCTA Research group recommended retaining the implementation of general community quarantine in Metro Manila and its neighboring areas in June.

While COVID-19 cases in the capital region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal have declined, it is not yet the right time to put these areas under modified general community quarantine, OCTA Research fellow Guido David said in a briefing Wednesday.

“While we believe that we can relax restrictions, we think that we should try to retain the GCQ at this time because the cases are still significant,” David said.

He noted Metro Manila had been reporting an average of 400 new cases when it was under GCQ in February.

“We want to avoid situations where people become very complacent because they feel that the situation has improved significantly, that there are no more cases, when in fact there are still cases,” David said.

The so-called “NCR Plus” will be under general community quarantine “with heightened restrictions” until May 31.

The OCTA Research fellow, however, said the government can relax some quarantine restrictions.

“We can add capacity, especially for business establishments that have been very responsible in following protocols,” David said, adding authorities should look out for gatherings that may become superspreader events.

New quarantine classifications for June are expected to be announced this week.

The Philippines, which has one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Southeast Asia, has tallied 1.19 million cases, including 20,169 deaths.