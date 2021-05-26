




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
OCTA: GCQ should be retained in 'NCR Plus' in June
Catholic faithfuls fall in line while being assisted by members of the Hijos del Nazareno as they enter the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on May 21, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
OCTA: GCQ should be retained in 'NCR Plus' in June

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2021 - 4:18pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The OCTA Research group recommended retaining the implementation of general community quarantine in Metro Manila and its neighboring areas in June. 



While COVID-19 cases in the capital region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal have declined, it is not yet the right time to put these areas under modified general community quarantine, OCTA Research fellow Guido David said in a briefing Wednesday.





“While we believe that we can relax restrictions, we think that we should try to retain the GCQ at this time because the cases are still significant,” David said.



He noted Metro Manila had been reporting an average of 400 new cases when it was under GCQ in February.



“We want to avoid situations where people become very complacent because they feel that the situation has improved significantly, that there are no more cases, when in fact there are still cases,” David said.



The so-called “NCR Plus” will be under general community quarantine “with heightened restrictions” until May 31.



The OCTA Research fellow, however, said the government can relax some quarantine restrictions.



“We can add capacity, especially for business establishments that have been very responsible in following protocols,” David said, adding authorities should look out for gatherings that may become superspreader events.



New quarantine classifications for June are expected to be announced this week.



The Philippines, which has one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Southeast Asia, has tallied 1.19 million cases, including 20,169 deaths.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Here's why and how the PNP burns marijuana that it confiscates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Here's why and how the PNP burns marijuana that it confiscates


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Under the Duterte administration, even Filipino cops have grown fond of blazing it. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 7-day quarantine eyed for vaccinated OFWs, tourists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
7-day quarantine eyed for vaccinated OFWs, tourists


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Returning overseas Filipino workers as well as foreign tourists will undergo seven days’ quarantine under the proposal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Go: 10 million vaccines to arrive next month
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 May 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Around 10 million doses of COVID vaccines will arrive in the country next month, giving the government sufficient supply for A4 and A5 categories, Sen. Bong Go said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila mayors to discuss uniform ordinance vs sale of COVID-19 shots, slots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila mayors to discuss uniform ordinance vs sale of COVID-19 shots, slots


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque urged cities and municipalities Tuesday to pass ordinances that will provide sanctions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rights watchdogs note 'developments' in PNP with Eleazar at helm, hope for sustained reforms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rights watchdogs note 'developments' in PNP with Eleazar at helm, hope for sustained reforms


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Human rights watchdogs welcomed developments in the Philippine National Police under the helm of the recently-installed chief,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Suspect in 'vaccine for sale' scheme surrenders
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suspect in 'vaccine for sale' scheme surrenders


                              

                                 10 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The suspect said he is “confident” that he is innocent and he only showed himself to the public “to put...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte not closing doors on running as VP in 2022 &mdash; chief legal counsel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte not closing doors on running as VP in 2022 — chief legal counsel


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"The president would only be open (to running for vice president) if he sees a clamor for it, if the clamor is strong," Panelo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lumad teacher, student said 'rescued' children in Cebu raid had parents' consent
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lumad teacher, student said 'rescued' children in Cebu raid had parents' consent


                              

                                 26 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Parents’ consent were given to the students taken away in a raid in a school in Cebu on February 15, a Lumad student...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate bill vs. online child abuse draws international support
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate bill vs. online child abuse draws international support


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Rights groups, an international development organization and the Australian government on Thursday collectively urged both...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 5,310 more coronavirus infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 5,310 more coronavirus infections


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 5,310 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with