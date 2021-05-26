




































































 




   







   















Philippines sees 5,310 more coronavirus infections
San Juan City residents queue for their COVID-19 shots at the Filoil Arena on Monday, May 24, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Philippines sees 5,310 more coronavirus infections

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 5,310 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,193,976.








— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

