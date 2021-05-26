Philippines sees 5,310 more coronavirus infections

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 5,310 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,193,976.

A total of 1,029,061 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of May 25, according to the Department of Health.

Mayors in the capital region will discuss a possible uniform ordinance that will penalize the sale of coronavirus vaccination slots, according to the chair of the Metro Manila Council.

US biotech firm Moderna yesterday said that trials had shown its COVID-19 vaccine is "highly effective" in adolescents aged 12-17 and that the company would seek regulators' approval in June.

The coronavirus variant first detected in India has now been officially recorded in 53 territories, a World Health Organization report showed.

The report also said the variant showed increased transmissibility, while disease severity and risk of infection were under investigation.