OCTA: Gov't can consider easing some restrictions in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The government can gradually relax quarantine measures in Metro Manila as the situation continues to improve in the capital region and its neighboring areas, the OCTA Research Group said Tuesday.

“All the indicators are good. We believe the national government could seriously consider easing some restrictions in the National Capital Region while still keeping an eye on possible risk elements,” OCTA Research fellow Guido David said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

“As far as reopening businesses and expanding capacities in businesses, offices, that is something we can do,” he added.

The OCTA fellow said Metro Manila has been downgraded from being a high-risk area to being moderate risk. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 infections is now at around 1,100.

The positivity rate in the capital region declined to 10% but it is still higher than the benchmark set by the World Health Organization of 5% or lower. Positivity rate refers to the percentage of people who have tested positive from all those who underwent testing.

The reproduction number—or the number of people who may be infected by a confirmed case—dropped to 0.57, David said.

Last week, the Department of Health said COVID-19 cases in the so-called “NCR Plus” were decreasing and were lower than the figures recorded during the start of enhanced community quarantine in March.

“We don’t recommend easing all restrictions all at one… We want to avoid situations like what we saw in a pool party wherein a lot of people can get infected. Those are the situations which can seriously reverse, threaten our pandemic management in NCR,” he said.

A pool party and drinking session in Quezon City turned into a superspreader event, with 54 attendees testing positive for COVID-19.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be under general community quarantine “with heightened restrictions” until May 31.

While the situation is improving in Metro Manila, the cities of Davao, Puerto Princesa, Bacolod, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro and General Santos City are seeing increases in cases, David said.

The Philippines, which has one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Southeast Asia, has tallied 1.18 million cases, including 20,019 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico