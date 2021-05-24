




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
WHO backs Philippine government's 'brand agnostic' policy
This May 24, 2021 photo shows the COVID-19 vaccination drive in San Juan City.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
WHO backs Philippine government's 'brand agnostic' policy

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 24, 2021 - 7:25pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday expressed support for the Philippine government's policy not to disclose in advance the brand of COVID-19 jabs to be given in vaccination sites, saying it would help prevent the crowding of people which may increase the transmission of the virus.



WHO representative in the Philippines Rabindra Abeyasinghe said all COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing deaths and severe diseases.



"It doesn’t actually matter which vaccine you’re receiving. So we should try to manage the situations where people (congregate) and (create) situations where transmission may increase," Abeyasinghe said at a press briefing.  



"And if not announcing the vaccine brand will help with that, I think this is a correct step in the right direction because this will help us to manage these kinds of super spreader events from happening and will also encourage people to accept the vaccines that are being rolled out. So we are supportive of this effort," he added.



Last week, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said President Duterte himself ordered agencies not to reveal in advance the brand of vaccines to be administered in vaccination sites after seeing the crowding of people in places that received jabs developed by American drug maker Pfizer. Critics of the policy insist that people have the right to know what type of vaccine would be injected on them.



Abeyasinghe said the WHO does not see a lot of vaccine hesitancy in the Philippines.



"Actually, the issue is that the vaccine supply cannot meet the demand. We know that the Philippines has traditionally had some vaccine hesitancy. What we are seeing now is that people are eagerly ready to receive vaccines and it is in some situations, local governments unable to keep up with the demand," the WHO representative said.  



"So it’s not actually an issue of vaccine hesitancy. There are many in some places preference for brand A or B of a vaccine, that should not be interpreted as vaccine hesitancy," he added.



Abeyasinghe reiterated that the government should follow the vaccine prioritization set by the COVAX facility.



"The COVAX facility committed to provide vaccines to cover 20 percent of the population of the Philippines and indeed, all countries that signed on to the COVAX facility, and that 20 percent of the population was determined to be the frontline healthcare workers and the elderly population," Abeyasinghe said.  



"The COVAX facility vaccines are used to maximize the impact on the pandemic by reducing deaths, by ensuring that the frontline healthcare workers are actually protected and reducing congestion in the hospital settings," he added.



Roque urged the public not to be choosy with vaccine brands, saying all jabs approved by the government are effective and safe.



Asked why Duterte was allowed to get a vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinopharm even if it has yet to secure an emergency use authorization from Philippine regulators, Roque replied: "Let’s put it in context. The President did not choose a stateside brand. He also chose a Chinese brand."



"Our problem now is it seems that many people prefer stateside vaccines. So I think the vaccination of the president with a Chinese vaccine will also bolster confidence on Chinese-made vaccines," he added.

 



Vaccine infomercial





At the same press briefing, Roque said Duterte would study whether a joint advertisement with Vice President Leni Robredo would be helpful in convincing the public to avail of COVID-19 vaccines.



Robredo, the leader of the opposition, has expressed readiness to do an infomercial with Duterte to address vaccine hesitancy.



"It will really depend on the president, and the president will assess," Roque said.



"It will depend on the president’s assessment if the participation of VP Leni Robredo would be helpful in building vaccine confidence. But based on our experience, and this is backed-up by a study by PSRC (Philippine Survey and Research Center), the most effective campaign against COVID so far is 'mask, hugas, iwas (wear mask, wash your hands, observe physical distancing),' which showed our President towards the end of the ad," he added. 





 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: May 19, 2021 - 2:21pm                           


                           

                              
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.



Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 19, 2021 - 2:21pm                              


                              
Vice President Leni Robredo has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Quezon City.



Robredo, who received her first dose of the AstraZeneca jab, is in the A3 ( people with comorbidities) category.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 7, 2021 - 6:46pm                              


                              
The Department of Health announces the resumption of the use of AstraZeneca jab for all eligible population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the DOH All Experts Group on Vaccines.



The health department urges the public to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 



"The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 could only be achieved by completing both doses of the vaccine," the DOH says in a statement.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 7, 2021 - 10:53am                              


                              
The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said there is no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are forbidden in Islam.



Medical workers from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph a Sinovac anti-coronavirus jab Thursday.



Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore fallacies and assertions on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good.



“Listen only to BARMM’s Health Ministry, to the Department of Health and to health workers in provinces and in cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after he got an anti-COVID-19 shot. — The STAR/John Unson

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 5, 2021 - 9:51am                              


                              
The Philippines approves the application of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.



Food and Drug Administration Director general Eric Domingo says it only took nine days to review the emergency use authority application.



"The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the said vaccine," Domingo says during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 3, 2021 - 7:14pm                              


                              
President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese ships spotted in Julian Felipe Reef now elsewhere in Philippine EEZ &mdash; report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese ships spotted in Julian Felipe Reef now elsewhere in Philippine EEZ — report


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Assuming some of these ships may be Coast Guard, and a few might not be Chinese, we estimate that there are approximately...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SWS poll: More than half of Filipinos prefer vaccines from USA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SWS poll: More than half of Filipinos prefer vaccines from USA


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
These survey results come in the middle of government efforts to withhold brand information from those already willing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino seaman with India coronavirus variant dies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino seaman with India coronavirus variant dies


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the male seafarer, a crew member of M/V Athens Bridge, died...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator questions alleged police use of detainee in Quezon City drug operation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator questions alleged police use of detainee in Quezon City drug operation


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
(Updated) "I am perplexed by the need for unified operational guidelines given that it is very clear in the [Dangerous Drugs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccination 24/7 seen at Nayong Pilipino site
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccination 24/7 seen at Nayong Pilipino site


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
While the Department of Health earlier said it was not yet prioritizing the non-stop operation of vaccination sites, the National...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: No urgency to meet with ex-presidents over West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: No urgency to meet with ex-presidents over West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
There is no urgency to discuss the West Philippine Sea row with members of the National Security Council and former presidents...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Investigators closing in on 'bakuna for sale' suspect &mdash; PNP chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Investigators closing in on 'bakuna for sale' suspect — PNP chief


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"If the modus operandi is true, the PNP and NBI would be filing charges against individuals behind the Bakuna for Sale. They...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccine advisory group suggests use of churches as jab centers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccine advisory group suggests use of churches as jab centers


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vergeire also said the agency is in talks with the private sector for the use of their establishments as inoculation hub...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte 'still thinking' about fate of VFA &mdash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte 'still thinking' about fate of VFA — Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to decide on the fate of the Visiting Forces Agreement, a military pact between the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Flexible learning critics 'confusing the issue,' CHED chief says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Flexible learning critics 'confusing the issue,' CHED chief says


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"What I am concerned about for many of those criticizing government is they are confusing the issue," CHED Chairperson Prospero...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with