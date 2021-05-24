Vaccine advisory group suggests use of churches as jab centers

MANILA, Philippines — Vaccine experts in the country proposed the use of churches as vaccination facilities as the country anticipates the arrival of more coronavirus jabs, the Department of Health said Monday.

The National Immunization Technical Advisory Group made the proposal last week, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

“NITAG has proposed to use churches [as vaccination sites] because churches are well-ventilated and may help in our vaccination efforts,” Vergeire said.

She said the recommendation needs to be approved by the government’s pandemic task force on pandemic response and the vaccine cluster.

Last January, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines announced it was offering church facilities to help in the government’s massive inoculation drive.

Vergeire also said the agency is in talks with the private sector for the use of their establishments as inoculation hubs.

“Big hospitals and even malls will be utilized for us to have mega vaccination sites. Huge parking areas will be also transformed as mega vaccination sites,” she said.

Public health and environmental advocates earlier called on the government to bring vaccination efforts closer to people who need them most by strengthening existing inoculation sites and utilizing community-based facilities such as churches and covered courts.

Mega jab hub in Parañaque

The Nayong Pilipino Foundation has yet to sign a memorandum of agreement with the national government for the construction of the massive inoculation center on its property in Parañaque City, Vergeire said.

The foundation’s executive director, Lucille Karen Malilong-Isberto, resigned from her post amid the controversy. Early in May, the NPF raised concerns that the establishment of the facility will “kill the existing ecosystem” on its property, which is said to be the “remaining grassland” in the reclaimed area of Parañaque.

The Department of Tourism said no trees will be affected in the construction, countering the claim that about 500 ipil-ipil trees will be cut to make way for the facility.

The International Container Terminal Services Foundation, which will fund the vaccination hub, also said the proposed site is “a deserted, uninhabited and vacant area and not an urban forest.”

The temporary vaccination center is expected to inoculate 10,000 to 12,000 individuals daily.

Since the start of the inoculation drive in March, only 949,939 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while over 3.1 million have received their first dose.