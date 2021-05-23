




































































 




   







   















Philippines administers 4.09 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
Residents are screened and vital signs are checked for their first jab of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine as part of the vaccine roll out program of the local government at the Ramon Magsaysay High School grounds in Manila on Monday, May 17, 2021.
                            (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2021 - 5:13pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine officials on Sunday said the country has administered 4,097,425 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 950,000 now fully vaccinated.



Such numbers as of May 22 came over two months since the crucial vaccination efforts in the country began. 





Per the National Task Force Against COVID-19, some 949,939 Filipinos have completed their shots, while 3.14 million have received their first dose.



The Philippines now has an average of 162,513 inoculations per day. It is a much-needed development as government faced criticism and calls to increase its daily vaccinations. 



"We need to maintain this momentum and remain focused on building up our vaccine supply, ramping up our vaccination rate, and encouraging more of our countrymen to get the jab," said vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.



Last week, Galvez said government is targeting 500,000 inoculations per day in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao and six provinces to reach herd immunity by November.



The country's supply of jabs, however, has yet to become stable. Brands being administered are: Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Pfizer, but a significant number of these are donations.



Officials have yet to finalize purchase deals with other vaccine manufacturers. The administration's goal by year-end is to have 50 to 70 million Filipinos inoculated.



By May 23, coronavirus cases in the country are now at 1,179,812, with deaths at 19,951 and recoveries at 1,109,226.


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CARLITO GALVEZ JR
