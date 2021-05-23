




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PNP to closely monitor churches
Catholic faithfuls fall in line while being assisted by members of the Hijos del Nazareno as they enter the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on May 21, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
PNP to closely monitor churches

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - May 23, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) will closely monitor churches as government has allowed up to 30 percent capacity for attendees of religious activities in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) like Metro Manila.



Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, ordered police commanders to coordinate with religious leaders in their respective areas of responsibility to ensure that minimum public health standards are being observed at churches.



“As I’ve told commanders, let’s not wait for us to be called to help or address incidents of violations before taking action,” Eleazar said in Filipino.



Among the churches being monitored by police are Quiapo Church in Manila and Redemptorist Church in Parañaque City.



Eleazar urged churchgoers to strictly observe public health safety protocols to avoid getting infected with COVID-19.



Drop in quarantine arrests



Meanwhile, the number of apprehended community quarantine violators in the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus bubble – which includes Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite – has gone down by at least 19 percent.



Eleazar said around 51,000 persons were accosted in NCR Plus last week, compared with the 63,000 individuals rounded up the previous week.



“It’s a good sign that as we relax in terms of restrictions on travel and movement, the number of those being accosted continues to go down,” he said in Filipino at the Laging Handa briefing.



The PNP chief attributed the decrease in number of quarantine violators to the government’s information drive and the deployment of more police to monitor public places.



Since the start of the pandemic last year, at least 1.05 million people have been apprehended for violating quarantine restrictions. Of that number, 614,542 were in Luzon, 259,139 in Mindanao and 182,199 in the Visayas.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHURCH
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 6,831 new coronavirus cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 6,831 new coronavirus cases


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Saturday recorded 6,831 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP vows justice, forms task force for slain transgender man
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP vows justice, forms task force for slain transgender man


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country's top cop on Saturday said he ordered the Quezon City Police District to form a Special Investigation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Solgen asks UP Board of Regents for Leonen&rsquo;s SALNs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Solgen asks UP Board of Regents for Leonen’s SALNs


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Office of the Solicitor General has asked the University of the Philippines’ highest governing body to allow the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH admits brand preference fueling vaccine hesitancy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH admits brand preference fueling vaccine hesitancy


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health admitted that people being picky with vaccine brands is fueling vaccine hesitancy which contributes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOT proposes &lsquo;green lane&rsquo; for COVID-19 vaccinated foreign visitors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOT proposes ‘green lane’ for COVID-19 vaccinated foreign visitors


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Tourism on Friday proposed setting up a “green lane” that would “facilitate the entry”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines, China agree on importance of dialogue in sea disputes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines, China agree on importance of dialogue in sea disputes


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines and China have agreed on the importance of dialogue during their bilateral talks on the South China Sea issue,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No playing God in prioritizing NCR for vaccines&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No playing God in prioritizing NCR for vaccines’


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The OCTA Research Group on Friday said it will be up to the national government to decide on their proposal to prioritize...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House hears Leonen impeachment complaint this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House hears Leonen impeachment complaint this week


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Hearings on the impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen are to start this week in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expert backs &lsquo;green lane&rsquo; proposal for vaccinated travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expert backs ‘green lane’ proposal for vaccinated travelers


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A member of the OCTA Research Group on Friday expressed support for the proposal to establish a “green lane” for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Don&rsquo;t use vaccines to boost 2022 candidacy&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Don’t use vaccines to boost 2022 candidacy’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
As the country expects more COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months, senators warned yesterday against using the jabs to promote...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with