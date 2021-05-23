




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
Residents wearing face masks and shields queue up to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine inside a Catholic church turned into a vaccination center in Manila on May 21, 2021.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

                     

                        

                           
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2021 - 9:18am                           

                        


                        

                        
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)





                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No playing God in prioritizing NCR for vaccines&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No playing God in prioritizing NCR for vaccines’


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The OCTA Research Group on Friday said it will be up to the national government to decide on their proposal to prioritize...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Don&rsquo;t use vaccines to boost 2022 candidacy&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Don’t use vaccines to boost 2022 candidacy’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
As the country expects more COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months, senators warned yesterday against using the jabs to promote...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte seeks Philippine growth through global digital economy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte seeks Philippine growth through global digital economy


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte is pushing for intensified participation of the Philippines in the global digital economy as part of efforts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines, China agree on importance of dialogue in sea disputes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines, China agree on importance of dialogue in sea disputes


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines and China have agreed on the importance of dialogue during their bilateral talks on the South China Sea issue,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Solgen asks UP Board of Regents for Leonen&rsquo;s SALNs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Solgen asks UP Board of Regents for Leonen’s SALNs


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Office of the Solicitor General has asked the University of the Philippines’ highest governing body to allow the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City opens new bike lanes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City opens new bike lanes


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government inaugurated yesterday new and improved bike lanes along major thoroughfares as part of efforts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to closely monitor churches
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to closely monitor churches


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police will closely monitor churches as government has allowed up to 30 percent capacity for attendees...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHED: Flexible learning to stay even after pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHED: Flexible learning to stay even after pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The flexible learning system that combines different methods of teaching will be the new norm in the education sector even...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Probes launched on sale of vaccine slots in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Probes launched on sale of vaccine slots in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s top investigation agencies have zeroed in on the reported online sale of slots for vaccination against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House hears Leonen impeachment complaint this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House hears Leonen impeachment complaint this week


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hearings on the impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen are to start this week in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with