Philippines sees 6,831 new coronavirus cases

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Saturday recorded 6,831 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the Philippines to 1,178,217.

Only 51% of Filipinos are confident about Philippine authorities’ assessment of the COVID-19 vaccines being used in the country, according to a recent survey by the Social Weather Stations.

The government's pandemic task force has given local government units discretion to set the allowable number of people for religious gatherings in their areas, as long as they do not exceed the 30% allowable venue capacity.

President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated his call for greater global solidarity in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic yesterday as he virtually attended the Nikkei Future of Asia Conference in Japan.