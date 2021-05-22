




































































 




   







   















Nikkei forum: Duterte calls for global solidarity vs COVID-19
The Philippines has been heavily relying on the support of the World Health Organization’s COVAX Facility and allied countries, which have donated millions of vaccines to Manila as it prioritizes its health care workers, the elderly, individuals with comorbidities and essential economic workers.
MANILA, Philippines — Apart from stressing the need to stay neutral on the South China Sea disputes, President Duterte reiterated his call for greater global solidarity in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic during his virtual participation yesterday at the Nikkei Future of Asia Conference in Japan.



In a pre-recorded speech aired at the annual Nikkei Conference, Duterte also underscored the need for “collective international action…(that) can only complement national responses which should be people-centered and holistic.



“First, we are only as strong as our weakest link as a country and as a region, and as one global community. This is why we need greater solidarity for collective, coordinated and comprehensive responses. Inward-looking policies will lead us nowhere,” the President said.



During his remarks, Duterte said the Philippines supports all avenues for increased production of COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. He thanked Japan and other partners in the COVAX Facility that has benefitted many developing countries, including the Philippines.



At the same time, Duterte highlighted the Philippine government’s thrust to achieve inclusive and sustainable recovery, particularly ensuring universal health coverage, strengthening the public health system, enhancing food security, reinforcing the digital economy and maximizing connectivity in the country.



Noting how the pandemic is reinforcing deglobalization trends, the President reaffirmed the Philippines’ support for a free and rules-based multilateral trading system.



“The key to recovery and shared prosperity remains the free movement of goods, capital and services, as well as the harnessing of valuable human resources. Despite the pandemic, opportunities for growth remain,” he said.



He highlighted the Philippines’ positive demographic profile and economic reform initiatives, such as the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act or CREATE law, that make the country more competitive in an open and fair global economy


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

