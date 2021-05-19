Green, health groups: Make COVID-19 vaccination drive accessible to communities

MANILA, Philippines — Environmental and public health advocates called on the government Wednesday to bring vaccination efforts closer to people who need them most by strengthening existing inoculation sites and utilizing community-based facilities.

In a forum, the organizations urged the government’s task force on pandemic response to decentralize the proposed mega vaccination development.

Dr. Josh San Pedro, co-convenor of the Coalition for People’s Right to Health, said the centralization of vaccination efforts disregard communities.

Instead, community-based vaccination sites such as covered court, churches and schools must be tapped to make the program accessible to people and “empower communities,” San Pedro stressed.

“We are in a best position to combat vaccine hesistancy if we are able to bring it to the level of community, to bring trust at the level of community rather than from a top down approach such as the mega vaccination center,” he said.

The temporary vaccination center to be constructed on the property of Nayong Pilipino Foundation (NPF) in Parañaque City is expected to inoculate 10,000 to 12,000 individuals daily.

But San Pedro said the projected output only represents a marginal contribution to the government’s target of vaccinating 500,000 people in metropolitan areas to achieve herd immunity by November. He added the facility is a “temporary measure without long term health benefits.”

“Is mega vaccination the solution? It’s a structure but it doesn’t address health infrastructure. It doesn’t address the lack of human health resources,” he said.

Ramon San Pascual, executive director of Health Care Without Harm Southeast Asia, also said local government units can meet inoculation targets “without resorting to an artificial site far away from the people such as the one being proposed now.”

Preserve green spaces

The organizations also stressed that Metro Manila cannot afford to lose its remaining green spaces.

The presence of green spaces in cities reduce air and noise pollution and mitigate impacts of extreme weather events, San Pascual said.

“If we have trees provided for by green spaces, the urban living itself becomes healthier,” he said.

The International Container Terminal Services Foundation, which will fund the vaccination hub, said the proposed site is “a deserted, uninhabited and vacant area and not an urban forest.” NPF said the site of the project is the “last remaining grassland” in the reclaimed area of Parañaque.

The Department of Tourism also said no trees will be affected in the construction, countering the claim of former NPF executive director Lucille Karen Malilong-Isberto that about 500 ipil-ipil trees will be cut to make way for the facility.