Duterte defends gov't: We provided billions to the poor
President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members prior to his talk to the people at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on October 5, 2020
Presidential Photo/Simeon Celi, Jr.

                     

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has disputed criticisms that the government has not provided aid to families affected by pandemic-related lockdowns, saying his administration has released "billions" to assist the poor.



Critics claim that the sprouting of community pantries in various parts of the country reflect the government's inability to help low-income households and workers displaced by quarantine restrictions. Officials have denied this, saying the administration has stepped up measures to provide relief to people who lost their jobs and livelihood because of the lockdowns.



The administration, nevertheless, has praised organizers of community pantries, saying they display the "best" Filipino traits during a crisis.



"Many are saying, 'We are the only ones who are giving. You are not giving anything.' Really? Did you see the statistics...provided by (Interior) Secretary (Eduardo) Año? We are distributing billions," Duterte said during his public address last Monday.



"We provided billions to the poor. They are really the poorest. They say that the government has done nothing when we were the first to do it, and we are giving money. That's the most expeditious way of doing it," he added.



Año said P21.18 billion out of the P22.9 billion allocated for financial aid has been distributed to 21,186,353 beneficiaries. A total of 44 local governments have finished distributing the assistance including Manila, Caloocan, Pasay, Biñan, Cabuyao, San Pedro and Sta. Rosa. The funds were intended to assist low-income households in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, areas that were placed under the strictest enhanced community quarantine from March 29 to April 11 to address a surge in COVID-19 cases.



"During the remaining week, we will ensure that the distribution of aid will be finished and all complaints and appeals to our grievance and appeal committee will be responded to," Año said.



Duterte said a stricter lockdown is possible if the number of COVID-19 infections surges anew.



"When you say lockdown, it’s not because I want to do it. I don't want to.  I tell you, under other circumstances, I don't want it. It would work hardships on the people. But these things are for your own good," the president said.



"If you do not follow (safety and health measures), and there is another resurgence and there are new variants, I would be forced to impose a lockdown, maybe stricter this time," he added.



The government has been imposing localized lockdowns to contain COVID-19 and to minimize the disruptions in economic activity


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

