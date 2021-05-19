500,000 more Sinovac doses arriving on Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — Manila's envoy to Beijing on Wednesday said some 500,000 more doses of Sinovac's COVID-19 jab will be delivered to the Philippines tomorrow.

Ambassador Chito Sta. Romana made the announcement on Facebook, where he shared photos of Philippine embassy staff inspecting the boxes of the vaccine.

"This is the last tranche of COVID-19 vaccines coming from China this month," he wrote. "More vaccines from Sinovac are expected in June and the following months."

Sinovac was the first ever direct purchase by the Duterte administration for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The delivery on Thursday would bring the number of shots it has received from the manufacturer at 5.5 million, a million of which were donated by the Chinese government.

It would add to the four other vaccine shipments sent to the country this May, or an earlier 1.5 million doses of Sinovac, 15,000 of Sputnik V, two million of AstraZeneca and over 193,000 of Pfizer.

Figures from the Department of Health showed that 786,528 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated as of May 18, with 2.5 million with their first dose.

The country's seven-day average of vaccinations is also at 108,540.