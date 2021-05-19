




































































 




   







   















Deputy speaker sees House passing Charter change, 'Bayanihan 3' by June
The House of Representatives plenary hall on October 13, 2020.
Deputy speaker sees House passing Charter change, 'Bayanihan 3' by June

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2021 - 3:11pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — House Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez believes there is enough time to pass a new stimulus bill called Bayanihan 3 and the proposed amendments to the economic provisions of the Constitution in the nine session days left before Congress adjourns sine die in June.



“I am confident, under the leadership of Speaker Velasco, we are going to have this approved,” Rodriguez said of Bayanihan 3. “This is a very vital measure on COVID-19. If we are even going to burn the midnight candle, we are willing to do this.”





As for Charter change, he said the House should be able to wrap up debates on the latest attempt to introduce changes to the Constitution “probably by next week” as the questions raised by lawmakers have supposedly been asked before.



Aside from staying late to tackle measures marked by the House leadership as priorities, he is also proposing that the House holds sessions on Thursdays to expand the chamber’s time at the plenary to four days from three days.



Both the P405.6-billion Bayanihan 3 bill and Charter change are up for plenary debates, although interpellations have not yet started on the proposed economic stimulus package that would give all Filipinos P2,000 each.



Debates on Charter change have largely focused on its process. House constitutional amendments panel chair Rep. Alfredo Garbin (Ako Bicol party-list) has repeatedly said that Congress will vote separately on proposed amendments to the Constitution. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

