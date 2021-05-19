Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 1,159,071

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday recorded 4,700 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,159,071.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has failed to reimburse hospitals for a "huge amount" of COVID-19 claims, "causing severe financial distress," the Philippine Hospital Association told senators during a hearing.

The two children of peasant leader Joseph Canlas, whom authorities detained and who later died of COVID-19, filed reckless imprudence resulting in homicide raps against police and jail officers over their supposed neglect that led to their father’s death

Provincial and regional directors of the national police have been directed to coordinate with the Department of Health in identifying police camps to be used as inoculation sites for the government's national vaccination program.