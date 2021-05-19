




































































 




   







   















Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 1,159,071
Senior citizens wait to be inoculated with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at Mandaluyong's mega vaccination site next to the city hall on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 1,159,071

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday recorded 4,700 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,159,071.








    The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has failed to reimburse hospitals for a "huge amount" of COVID-19 claims, "causing severe financial distress," the Philippine Hospital Association told senators during a hearing.  
    
	
    The two children of peasant leader Joseph Canlas, whom authorities detained and who later died of COVID-19,  filed reckless imprudence resulting in homicide raps against police and jail officers over their supposed neglect that led to their father’s death
    
	
    Provincial and regional directors of the national police have been directed to coordinate with the Department of Health in identifying police camps to be used as inoculation sites for the government's national vaccination program.
    
	
    High-level recommendations will be made for the pandemic task force to increase to 30% capacity the number of people allowed at church gatherings in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ), Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said yesterday. 
    
	
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio



    



                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

