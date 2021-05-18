#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19 TALLY
EXPLAINERS
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Deputy speaker says he tested positive for COVID-19
File photo shows Deputy Speaker Henry Oaminal.
Facebook/Deputy Speaker Henry Oaminal

Deputy speaker says he tested positive for COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - May 18, 2021 - 3:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Deputy Speaker Henry Oaminal (Misamis Occidental) said Monday he tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing malaise and fever.

Oaminal said he will be quarantined for 14 days at his residence in Ozamiz City where he will be monitored by doctors.

In a separate post on Tuesday, he reported that a CT scan revealed that his lungs are “clear and with no COVID features.”

He is asking everyone who had been in contact with him since May 15 to contact the city’s health office for contact tracing and to quarantine.

The deputy speaker said he had been following COVID-19 protocols and only met with people who tested negative for the virus on the same day.

“However, we will never know when and where the virus will strike. This is why we must continue to adopt a unified stance and exert continued efforts to follow safety protocols, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Among House leaders, Oaminal and Majority Leader Martin Romualdez have reported testing positive for coronavirus.

They are joined by other incumbent lawmakers who have contracted the virus, including former Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte) and Reps. Aleta Suarez (Quezon), John Rey Tiangco (Navotas), Edgar Erice (Caloocan), Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) and Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong (Negros Oriental).

Two lawmakers in the 18th Congress — Rep. Francisco Datol (Senior Citizens party-list) and Rep. Ditas Ramos (Sorsogon) — have died due to COVID-19. — Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 PANDEMIC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Red Cross to offer Moderna jabs for P3,500
Red Cross to offer Moderna jabs for P3,500
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Red Cross will make Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines available for P3,500 for two doses for those who can...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte plays down arbitral ruling, stresses 'best' ties with China
Duterte plays down arbitral ruling, stresses 'best' ties with China
By Jonathan de Santos | 8 hours ago
Duterte said he will not waste the warm ties with Beijing, saying also that China now allows Filipino fishermen near Panatag...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Pandemic response to boost admin bets&rsquo;
‘Pandemic response to boost admin bets’
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Achieving a “better Christmas” would pose a problem for opposition candidates in the 2022 elections because of...
Headlines
fbfb
Red Cross says it's charging for cost of Moderna jabs, not selling vaccines
Red Cross says it's charging for cost of Moderna jabs, not selling vaccines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In a statement Monday evening, PRC Governor Ma. Carissa Coscolluela said the humanitarian is “not in the business of...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque says some Duterte language on West Philippine Sea &lsquo;not accurate&rsquo;
Roque says some Duterte language on West Philippine Sea ‘not accurate’
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte may have used “inaccurate” language in discussing the country’s maritime row with China,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
More college programs eyed soon for limited face-to-face classes
More college programs eyed soon for limited face-to-face classes
By Christian Deiparine | 8 minutes ago
"These are degree programs where you have a lot of hands on activities that cannot be delivered virtually," CHED Chairperson...
Headlines
fbfb
Uncoordinated PNP, PDEA drug ops revive call for Senate hearings
Uncoordinated PNP, PDEA drug ops revive call for Senate hearings
21 minutes ago
"Is this gross negligence? Or is there corruption inside our agencies? There are still so many unanswered questions, so I...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines sees 4,487 new coronavirus cases
Philippines sees 4,487 new coronavirus cases
51 minutes ago
The Department of Health on Tuesday recorded another 4,487 COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to&n...
Headlines
fbfb
73% of Senate employees vaccinated against COVID-19 &mdash; Sotto
73% of Senate employees vaccinated against COVID-19 — Sotto
52 minutes ago
Senate President Tito Sotto said senators are among the 27% who are still not vaccinated due to a previous agreement that...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 'Upward trend' in COVID-19 cases in Visayas, Mindanao
DOH: 'Upward trend' in COVID-19 cases in Visayas, Mindanao
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
There is an upward trend in COVID-19 infections in Visayas and Mindanao, said Alethea de Guzman, director of the DOH Epidemiology...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with