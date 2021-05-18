Deputy speaker says he tested positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Deputy Speaker Henry Oaminal (Misamis Occidental) said Monday he tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing malaise and fever.

Oaminal said he will be quarantined for 14 days at his residence in Ozamiz City where he will be monitored by doctors.

In a separate post on Tuesday, he reported that a CT scan revealed that his lungs are “clear and with no COVID features.”

He is asking everyone who had been in contact with him since May 15 to contact the city’s health office for contact tracing and to quarantine.

The deputy speaker said he had been following COVID-19 protocols and only met with people who tested negative for the virus on the same day.

“However, we will never know when and where the virus will strike. This is why we must continue to adopt a unified stance and exert continued efforts to follow safety protocols, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Among House leaders, Oaminal and Majority Leader Martin Romualdez have reported testing positive for coronavirus.

They are joined by other incumbent lawmakers who have contracted the virus, including former Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte) and Reps. Aleta Suarez (Quezon), John Rey Tiangco (Navotas), Edgar Erice (Caloocan), Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) and Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong (Negros Oriental).

Two lawmakers in the 18th Congress — Rep. Francisco Datol (Senior Citizens party-list) and Rep. Ditas Ramos (Sorsogon) — have died due to COVID-19. — Xave Gregorio