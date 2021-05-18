#VACCINEWATCHPH
4 Caloocan resort goers test positive for COVID-19

Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - May 18, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Four revelers at an event at the Gubat sa Ciudad resort have tested positive for COVID-19.

The four were among the batch of 43 resort goers who underwent antigen tests for COVID-19, Caloocan City administrator Oliver Hernandez yesterday told The STAR.

One patient showed symptoms while three others were asymptomatic, Hernandez said. They will be transferred to an isolation facility.

Caloocan contact tracers as of last count have gathered details of 287 residents among the hundreds of revelers at the resort during Mother’s Day on May 9.

Of the 287 residents, 123 were contacted and 43 underwent antigen tests, which yielded four positive cases, Hernandez said.

The remaining 80 will also have their swab tests soon, he added.

Meanwhile, the 164 “unverified” residents who have refused to answer the contact tracers’ calls will be visited by the Caloocan police, Hernandez said.

The business license of the resort was revoked following the incident, and the resort owners were charged before the prosecutor’s office for violating quarantine protocols.

The captain of the barangay where the resort is located also faces an administrative complaint for neglect of duty.

