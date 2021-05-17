#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19 TALLY
EXPLAINERS
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Jardeleza tells SC: Dismiss pleas vs anti-terrorism law due to petitioners' lack of legal standing
Ret. Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza read his brief as assigned amicus curiae on the petitions against the anti-terrorism law on Monday's setting.
Screenshot from the Supreme Court Public Information Office livestream

Jardeleza tells SC: Dismiss pleas vs anti-terrorism law due to petitioners' lack of legal standing

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 5:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Retired Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza, tapped expert to help the Supreme Court to resolve anti-terrorism law petitions, told the tribunal that the legal challenges against the law due to petitioners’ lack of legal standing.

But retired Chief Justice Reynato Puno, also an amicus curiae (friend of court) in the case at bar, said the SC must resolve the petitions based on merit and not be dismissed based on technical grounds — but he opined that the petitioners failed “discharge” their duty in mounting a facial challenge against the law.

The SC appointed Puno and Jardeleza as amici curiae in the 37 consolidated petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. As experts, they will help the SC dispose of the issues raised before it.

Puno and Jardeleza delivered the statements on Monday, as the SC wrapped up its oral arguments.

Legal standing

The petitioners’ lack of legal standing has been one of the issues raised for the dismissal of the pleadings against the anti-terrorism law. They mounted a facial challenge against the law, arguing that the ATA infringes on freedom of expression and creates a chilling effect on the public.

Jardeleza, in his brief, cited the case of Aeta farmers Japer Gurung and Junior Ramos who are charged with ATA violation. Their petition in intervention was later junked as the SC noted the ongoing trial case against them.

He also noted that the Office of the Solicitor General also cited two other pending cases of ATA, and the recent designation of the Anti-Terrorism Council of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army as terrorist organization.

“As for the matters of record, save for the petitions of Gurung and Ramos, and possibly of the three others in the Negros Occidental case, none of the petitioners in these cases has claimed direct, personal or constitutional injury, or has alleged actual prosecution under the ATA as to be entitled to relief,” he said.

RELATED: Lawyers: Terrorist designation gives petitioner legal standing to question ATA

Citing Southern Hemisphere v. the Anti-Terrorism Council, Jardeleza moved that all the 37 petitions be dismissed. “This is of course, without prejudice, to continuation of all other cases cited by the [solicitor general],” he added.

Jardeleza added that the claims of Gurung and Ramos of torture must be tried, under the doctrine of hierarchy of courts and following the rules of evidence before the trial courts. “Petitioners cannot short-circuit this process by simply invoking the ‘transcendental or paramount’ importance of their case,” he also said.

READ: Leonen quizzes petitioners on running immediately to SC to assail anti-terrorism law

Overbreadth

But for Puno, the petitioners have legal standing as he noted that they are challenging the law “because on its face, it infringes freedom of speech due to its vagueness and overbreadth.”

“A law that is vague and overly broad is considered as an immense evil and destructive of fundamental rights in a democratic regime, it ought to be struck down at the earliest opportunity by anyone in the body politic,” he stressed.

Puno moved to the SC that the petitions at bar be resolved on the merit and not dismissed outright based on technical grounds.

The retired chief justice noted that facial challenges on ground of the law’s overbreadth are difficult to mount since petitioners would have to prove that there can be no instance where the law is valid.

In the case against the anti-terrorism law, the petitioners “failed to discharge this heavy burden,” Puno said.

“With due respect to the petitioners, I respectfully submit that their valiant efforts fall short to justify striking down the whole Anti-Terror Law as unconstitutional on its face on the ground of vagueness or overbreadth,” he added.

But Puno noted that there can be subsequent challenges that may be filed against the law, on an applied basis.

Jardeleza also noted the same. Although said the petitions must be dismissed, he acknowledged that petitioners raised “very important” issues against the law, stressing that the ATA “implicates liberties dear to all of us.”

But he pointed out that there is “an absolute dearth of facts in the case record, as of the moment, to support a ruling against the ATA, at this time.”

RELATED: Anti-terrorism law debates weigh state interest vs freedom of expression

Constitutional concerns on ATA sections

Puno however pointed out “other areas of constitutional concern” on the ATA. This includes sections on designation, proscription, arrest without judicial warrants and on surveillance.

On designation, Puno raised concern on the Philippines’ automatic adoption of UN Security Council’s list of terrorists, stating that the criteria used by the international body may change from time to time and may be demanded by different legal landscapes in member-countries.

Puno also raised apprehension on the Anti-Terrorism Council’s designation of terrorists, as he noted that “the finding of probable cause may lack sufficient evidentiary basis.”

He continued: “The disconcerting question is whether there is a meaningful remedy on the part of person or organization designated by ATC as a terrorist when its finding of probable cause rest on erroneous ground.”

Puno also noted that there seems to be no remedies on Section 29 of the law that allows prolonged period of detention without judicial warrant under written orders by the ATC.

The retired chief justice added that the resolution of the petitions against the anti-terrorism law will “lead to the adjustment of the existing balance between the rights of an individual against the right of the state to safeguard the security of our people.”

In open court, Puno stressed: “The balance should not reduce individual rights into insignificance, for they are inherent to human dignity. Neither should the balance out an end to the security of the people for they did not enter into a ‘suicide pact’ when they ratified the Constitution. The ideal is for us to be both free and safe.”

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo wrapped up the oral arguments on Monday. Parties are given 30 days to file their respective memoranda.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW JOSE CALIDA SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
San Beda alumni to Duterte: Take back remarks on West Philippine Sea row
San Beda alumni to Duterte: Take back remarks on West Philippine Sea row
3 hours ago
San Beda University graduates were particularly concerned about Duterte's comments that Beijing is in possession of the country's...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 69% of Pfizer jabs went to Metro Manila
DOH: 69% of Pfizer jabs went to Metro Manila
4 hours ago
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 69% of the 193,050 jabs supplied by global vaccine sharing...
Headlines
fbfb
Governors, mayors get vaccine priority
Governors, mayors get vaccine priority
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Local chief executives or LCEs in the country will now be among the A1 priority list for vaccination.
Headlines
fbfb
House priorities: Bayanihan 3, Leonen impeachment
House priorities: Bayanihan 3, Leonen impeachment
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
The impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Justice Marvic Leonen and the proposed P405.6-billion economic stimulus package...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker urges guidelines to protect delivery riders from unfair practices
Lawmaker urges guidelines to protect delivery riders from unfair practices
4 hours ago
"Delivery riders are responsible for so many transactions under community quarantine. But in exchange for delivering our orders,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PNP launches complaint referral and monitoring system
PNP launches complaint referral and monitoring system
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“Under this system, every complaint will be treated as urgent. Cops should keep in mind that time is of the essence...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law &mdash; Day 9
play
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 9
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Tune in to the LIVE audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 17.
Headlines
fbfb
PNP and PDEA again craft guidelines for drug operations after standoff
PNP and PDEA again craft guidelines for drug operations after standoff
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"With the PDEA, we will focus on this now to avoid any repeats of lapses in coordination and communication,” Eleazar...
Headlines
fbfb
No new admissions, surgeries at PGH after fire
No new admissions, surgeries at PGH after fire
8 hours ago
PGH will not be able to accommodate new patients on Monday as patients have been transferred to the hospital’s...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 stricken ship leaves for Vietnam
COVID-19 stricken ship leaves for Vietnam
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
After nine days of staying in Manila Bay, the Panamanian-flagged vessel M/V Athens Bridge that had 12 crewmembers infected...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with