5,979 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.149 million

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday reported 5,979 new coronavirus infections, bringing its overall count to 1,149,925.

Today's development saw active cases down by 669 from May 16's 54,904.

The Department of Health said some five laboratories were not able to submit testing results.

"Based on data in the last 14 days, the five non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 0.7% of samples tested and 1.0% of positive individuals," it added.

Active cases: 54,235 or 4.7% of the total



Recoveries: 6,602, bringing the number to 1,076,428



Deaths: 72, or now 19,262 in total

What's new today?