Minimum health protocol violators are being profiled and issued with ticket at Quezon City Memorial Circle after they were nabbed during a one time big time operation of Quezon City Task Force Disiplina Task force, QCPD and DPOS on May 12, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
5,979 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.149 million
(Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 4:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday reported 5,979 new coronavirus infections, bringing its overall count to 1,149,925.
Today's development saw active cases down by 669 from May 16's 54,904.
The Department of Health said some five laboratories were not able to submit testing results.
"Based on data in the last 14 days, the five non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 0.7% of samples tested and 1.0% of positive individuals," it added.
- Active cases: 54,235 or 4.7% of the total
- Recoveries: 6,602, bringing the number to 1,076,428
- Deaths: 72, or now 19,262 in total
What's new today?
- A health official said Metro Manila got the biggest share of the country's first supply of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer. Some 193,050 doses arrived in the Philippines last week.
- The Philippine General Hospital said admissions are still on a halt following the fire that hit the facility on May 16. Surgical operations were suspended as well.
- Governors and mayors were moved up on the government's priority list for COVID-19 vaccination. Palace spokesperson Harry Roque said they will now be included in the new "A1.5," next to health workers.
