This photo taken on April 6, 2021 shows a man wearing personal protective equipment walking into a makeshift ward built for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Manila. More contagious variants of the coronavirus have been blamed for a record surge in infections in Metro Manila that has overwhelmed hospitals and sent the national capital region into lockdown.
AFP/Jam Sta. Rosa
DOH logs 5,790 new COVID-19 cases
(Philstar.com) - May 16, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Authorities on Sunday reported 5,790 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's total to 1,143,963.
Today's additional cases are still above 5,000. Government relaxed restrictions in 'NCR Plus' until the end of May despite the positivity rate in the quarantine bubble still above WHO standards for reopening.
The Department of Health said too that six laboratories did not turn in testing results.
- Active cases: 54,904 or 4.8% of the total
- Recoveries: 7,541, bringing the number to 1,069,868
- Deaths: 140, or now 19,191 in total
What's new today?
- Authorities reported an additional 43,504 COVID-19 cases last week, or from May 9 to May 15.
- The Philippine General Hospital, one of the country's biggest COVID-19 referral facility, was hit by a fire early this morning. An official said no casualties or injuries were reported, and COVID-19 patients as well as vaccines are safe.
- Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte hit the Department of Social Welfare and Development's "tedious process" in distributing financial aid for residents affected by the pandemic-related curbs.
