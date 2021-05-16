DOH logs 5,790 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities on Sunday reported 5,790 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's total to 1,143,963.

Today's additional cases are still above 5,000. Government relaxed restrictions in 'NCR Plus' until the end of May despite the positivity rate in the quarantine bubble still above WHO standards for reopening.

The Department of Health said too that six laboratories did not turn in testing results.

Active cases: 54,904 or 4.8% of the total



Recoveries: 7,541, bringing the number to 1,069,868



Deaths: 140, or now 19,191 in total

What's new today?