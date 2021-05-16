#VACCINEWATCHPH
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
This May 15, 2021 photo shows a mega vaccination site at Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.
The STAR/Boy Santos

LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021

PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - May 16, 2021 - 9:39am

The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)

PCG to the rescue as vaccines sink in Quezon waters
By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
Two boxes containing more than 1,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines went underwater in Quezon province on Thursday after the boat...
&lsquo;Consider vaccine pass upon herd immunity&rsquo;
By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion is pushing for the use of vaccine passes...
Duterte signs EOs on new pork, rice tariffs
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
To ensure food security and protect consumers, President Duterte approved yesterday the recommendations of the National Economic...
House leaders intent on pursuing Cha-cha
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
The House leadership is hell-bent on pursuing the bid to amend restrictive economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution.
Esperon to Joma, comrades: You may file for delisting
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Self-exiled communist leader Jose Maria Sison and 18 other suspected officers of the Communist Party of the Philippines are...
No casualties, injuries reported from fire in Philippine General Hospital &mdash; spokesperson
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
(Updated) The incident reached second alarm status and was declared fire out by 5:41 a.m. Photos on social media have since...
10 new cases of Indian variant detected
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Ten more cases of B.1.617.2 or the Indian variant of COVID-19 were detected in the Philippines and nine of them are crewmembers...
New COVID-19 cases in NCR down 30%
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The average number of new COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila has decreased by around 30 percent over the past week, the OCTA Research...
Truck ban imposed in Manila; coding back in Makati
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The truck ban in Metro Manila will resume tomorrow, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said, after the national...
Senator urges government to further accelerate vaccination
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | May 16, 2021 - 12:00am
To ensure the efficient rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, Sen. Bong Go reiterated his appeal for agencies to fast-track its distribution in the country as the government prepares to vaccinate a wider population.
