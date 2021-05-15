#VACCINEWATCHPH
COVID-19 deaths in the Philippines top 19,000
Members of the Manila Police District Station 5 round up more than 100 individuals at the Ferguson basketball court in Ermita, Manila on May 6, 2021 for violating the curfew and health protocols.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

(Philstar.com) - May 15, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Saturday recorded 6,739 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,138,187.

What's new today?

  • Three people contracted COVID-19 after coming into close contact with a returning Filipino migrant worker who was found to be a carrier of a variant of the disease first seen in India, the health department said Saturday. It is not yet clear if the three persons are also carriers of the B.1.617 variant which has been classified as one "of concern" by the World Health Organization. 

  • The average new COVID-19 cases per day in Metro Manila have decreased by 30% to just 1,644 new infections over the past week, the independent OCTA Research said in its latest bulletin.

  • The government is targeting to inoculate 120,000 people against COVID-19 daily in the National Capital Region in a bid to achieve herd immunity in the country's outbreak epicenter by November 27, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said. He added that the government hopes to meet its 120,000 daily vaccination target by June and increase it by as much as double in July. 

  • The World Health Organization issued a grim warning that the second year of COVID-19 was set to be "far more deadly", as Japan extended a state of emergency amid growing calls for the Olympics to be scrapped.

  • Starting today, Metro Manila and nearby areas are under a general community quarantine "with heightened restrictions," until May 31. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio 

Recommended
