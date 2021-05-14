'Crising' speeds up, now in vicinity of Lanao del Sur

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression "Crising" sped up and was spotted in the vicinity of Lanao del Sur, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of Friday, 8 a.m. PAGASA said Crising is moving west northwestward at 15 kilometers per hou (kph) and is packing winds of up to 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 75 kph.

PAGASA forecasts that Crising will weaken into a low pressure area in 24 hours.

The following areas are under Signal No. 1:

Signal No. 1

Winds of 30-60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours

Southeastern portion of Negros Oriental (Dumaguete City, Valencia, Sibulan, Santa Catalina, Siaton, Zamboanguita, Dauin, Bacong)

Siquijor

Western portion of Misamis Oriental (Jasaan, Villanueva, Tagoloan, Cagayan de Oro City, Opol, City of El Salvador, Alubijid, Manticao, Lugait, Naawan, Initao, Libertad, Gitagum, Laguindingan)

Western portion of Bukidnon (Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Pangantucan, Kalilangan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona)

Northwestern portion of Cotabato (Banisilan, Alamada)

Northern portion of Maguindanao (Matanog, Barira, Buldon)

Lanao del Sur

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Northeastern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Midsalip, Sominot, Dumingag, Molave, Mahayag, Josefina, Tambulig, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Tukuran, Labangan)

Northeastern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Sergio Osmeña Sr., Katipunan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal, La Libertad)

Rainfall forecast

Moderate with at times heavy rains

Zamboanga Peninsula

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao City

Davao del Sur

Cotabato

Maguindanao

Bukidnon

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Misamis Occidental

Sea conditions

Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3 meters)

Seaboards under Signal No. 1

Forecast track