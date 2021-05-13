6,385 new COVID-19 cases seen as 'NCR Plus' awaits new quarantine status

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday tallied 6,385 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's count to 1,124,724.

Today's development saw active cases up by 2,046 from Wednesday's 53,214.

DOH added that all laboratories were able to submit data from their COVID-19 tests.

Active cases: 55,260 or 4.9% of the total



Recoveries: 4.289, bringing the number to 1,050,643



Deaths: 107, or now 18,821 in total

What's new today?