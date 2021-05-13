Authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) line up at a bus station on May 11, 2021 in EDSA Monumento Caloocan where they are given a free ride on EDSA carousel buses.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
6,385 new COVID-19 cases seen as 'NCR Plus' awaits new quarantine status
(Philstar.com) - May 13, 2021 - 4:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday tallied 6,385 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's count to 1,124,724.
Today's development saw active cases up by 2,046 from Wednesday's 53,214.
DOH added that all laboratories were able to submit data from their COVID-19 tests.
- Active cases: 55,260 or 4.9% of the total
- Recoveries: 4.289, bringing the number to 1,050,643
- Deaths: 107, or now 18,821 in total
What's new today?
- Palace said President Rodrigo Duterte will announce tonight a new quarantine status for 'NCR Plus' until the end of the month. The bubble has been in stricter lockdown for months now, but some restrictions had been eased this May.
- Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. vowed that 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca will be used by mid-June. This came amid concern that the jabs will be put to waste as it will expire by June 30.
- Enrique Razon's ICTSI sought to dispute reports that its proposed 'mega' vaccination site in Nayong Pilipino will be built on an urban forest, and instead will be on a deserted and uninhabited area.
- Still on vaccines: Galvez announced too that the COVAX facility will deliver 2.2 million more doses of Pfizer before May ends. Some 193,050 doses had arrived this week.
