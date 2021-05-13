#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Barangay chief in Caloocan resort ordered arrested, suspended
Rivera
STAR/File

Barangay chief in Caloocan resort ordered arrested, suspended

Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - May 13, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ordered the arrest of Barangay 171 chairman Romeo Rivera who has jurisdiction over the Gubat sa Ciudad resort in Caloocan City, which violated public health safety protocols last weekend.

“Our order, the directive is jail him. He was ordered to be arrested,” DILG Undersecretary for operations Epimaco Densing III said in an interview with “The Chiefs” on One News Tuesday night.

Densing said Rivera will be preventively suspended and charged for violating Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act and Article 208 of the Revised Penal Code for dereliction of duty.

Rivera denied he neglected his duties but admitted that he was out of the city for a Mother’s Day mass with family in Bulacan. He explained that he immediately ordered barangay watchmen to apprehend resort guests for defying a ban on mass gathering.

Densing, for his part, said Rivera could not use the argument that he was unaware of the activities at the resort.

“Barangays are so small that the barangay captains and their officials cannot make an excuse that they do not know what is happening in their barangays,” the DILG official said.

Densing also ordered DILG regional offices to check if mass gatherings are being committed at other similar establishments.

“We will be issuing an advisory to all our regional offices to monitor all resorts in all local government units which are under MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) classification,” Densing said.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar reminded police commanders to closely supervise their respective areas of responsibility, following the relief of Caloocan police community precinct 9 commander Maj. Harold Aaron Melgar who has jurisdiction over the resort.

Eleazar said they will impose sanctions on Melgar if their investigation showed he was negligent.

“We will give him due process. But if the result of the probe shows that there is negligence on his part, he will definitely be charged,” he said in English and Filipino.

Caloocan mayor Oscar Malapitan said the owner of the Gubat sa Ciudad resort will face charges.

“According to the letter from the president of the corporation, they have a family dispute over the property, and that owner is not directly involved in the management. The owner should explain that to the courts,” he added.

In a separate dzMM interview, Malapitan said the patriarch of the De Guzman family which owns the corporation has died. The Northern Police District named the manager and owner as Aleli de Guzman. – Marc Jayson Cayabyab

BARANGAY DILG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo camp refutes Trillanes on supposed gubernatorial run
Robredo camp refutes Trillanes on supposed gubernatorial run
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo’s spokesperson refuted Wednesday former Sen. Antonio Trillanes’ claim that she...
Headlines
fbfb
Active COVID-19 cases hit 53,214 after Philippines logs 4,842 new infections&nbsp;
Active COVID-19 cases hit 53,214 after Philippines logs 4,842 new infections 
8 hours ago
Local health authorities on Wednesday recorded 4,842 additional coronavirus infections, bringing the national caseload to...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Bulk of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots soon to expire to be given as first dose
DOH: Bulk of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots soon to expire to be given as first dose
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
Vergeire said 1.5 million jabs will be administered as first doses, while the remaining 500,000 will be allocated as second...
Headlines
fbfb
287 Chinese militia ships scattered across West Philippine Sea &mdash; task force
287 Chinese militia ships scattered across West Philippine Sea — task force
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 10 hours ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea noted that bigger groupings of Chinese maritime militia vessels were seen...
Headlines
fbfb
SC rules: Psychological incapacity as grounds for nullity of marriage a 'legal concept'
SC rules: Psychological incapacity as grounds for nullity of marriage a 'legal concept'
12 hours ago
In a new ruling, the Supreme Court has held that psychological incapacity, a ground in the nullity of marriage, is a legal...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Tighter screening eyed for Middle East travelers
Tighter screening eyed for Middle East travelers
By Sheila Crisostomo | 58 minutes ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III will recommend stricter border controls for travelers from the Middle East after the...
Headlines
fbfb
Diokno, Calida highest paid government officials in 2020
Diokno, Calida highest paid government officials in 2020
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 58 minutes ago
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno and Solicitor General Jose Calida were the highest paid government officials...
Headlines
fbfb
4,000 displaced nurses return home
4,000 displaced nurses return home
By Sheila Crisostomo | 58 minutes ago
After being displaced from their employment overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 nurses have returned home...
Headlines
fbfb
Swift economic measures sought as GDP contracts anew
Swift economic measures sought as GDP contracts anew
By Edu Punay | 58 minutes ago
The government must come up with another relief package for Filipinos as part of swift expenditure measures to counter “a...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccine brand preference a challenge for government &ndash; Binay
Vaccine brand preference a challenge for government – Binay
By Ghio Ong | 58 minutes ago
With more COVID-19 vaccines arriving in the country, the vaccination programs of local governments are challenged by people...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with