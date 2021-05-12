DOH: Bulk of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots to be given as first dose
MANILA, Philippines — The bulk of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines set to expire soon will be administered as first dose, the Department of Health said Wednesday.
In an interview with ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the more than two million AstraZeneca vaccine doses that arrived in the country over the weekend will expire in June and July.
To avoid wasting the limited supplies of shots, Vergeire said 1.5 million jabs will be administered as the first dose, while the remaining 500,000 will be allocated as the second dose.
“We have distributed already and we are speeding up vaccination. We’ve seen that we can consume the vaccines and they will not go to waste,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.
Dr. Tony Leachon, a former adviser to the National Task Force against COVID-19, said the government should allow the private sector to distribute AstraZeneca vaccines as millions of jabs near expiration.
“The government should just give the stocks that will expire in June to the competent private sector then let them do the vaccination,” Leachon said in a tweet.
“We’re still at the 40,000 to 60,000 vaccinations per day. At this rate, we can never finish the AstraZeneca 1.5 [million] stocks that will expire in June. We’re just halfway through them. What a waste,” he added.
The govt should just give the stocks that will expire in June to the competent private sector then let them do the vaccination.— Tony Leachon MD (@DrTonyLeachon) May 11, 2021
They can just give back what they got when their stocks arrive in June.
The govt should open the vaccines to A4 Category already . @iamkarendavila https://t.co/LwTTwrzkie
Widen vaccination
Leachon also said the government should start vaccinating the next priority sector, A4, which is comprised of frontline workers in essential sectors.
But Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, who chairs the national vaccination operations center, said the AstraZeneca shots cannot be given to those who are not included in the priority list of the COVAX facility.
“AstraZeneca came from the COVAX facility. The priorities are A1, A2 and A3 so we cannot give them to other areas,” she said, referring to healthcare workers, senior citizens and people with comorbidities.
Cabotaje also said the government plans to increase the average number of daily vaccinations to at least 70,00.
Vaccination in the country has been slow with 514,655 people being fully inoculated since the immunization program began in March, far from the government's goal of vaccinating 70 million. Meanwhile, over 1.19 million individuals have received first doses.
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
The Department of Health announces the resumption of the use of AstraZeneca jab for all eligible population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the DOH All Experts Group on Vaccines.
The health department urges the public to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
"The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 could only be achieved by completing both doses of the vaccine," the DOH says in a statement.
The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said there is no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are forbidden in Islam.
Medical workers from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph a Sinovac anti-coronavirus jab Thursday.
Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore fallacies and assertions on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good.
“Listen only to BARMM’s Health Ministry, to the Department of Health and to health workers in provinces and in cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after he got an anti-COVID-19 shot. — The STAR/John Unson
The Philippines approves the application of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
Food and Drug Administration Director general Eric Domingo says it only took nine days to review the emergency use authority application.
"The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the said vaccine," Domingo says during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.
President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.
A total of 1,510 tourism frontline workers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 30, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.
Workers from DOT-accredited and LGU-licensed quarantine/isolation facilities and non-quarantine DOT accredited accommodation establishments are included in the A4 Priority Group.
"We have also received word that LGUs who have already covered the majority of those in the A1 to A3 classification will also begin vaccinating those in the A4 group," Romulo-Puyat says in a statement.
