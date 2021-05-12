#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH: Bulk of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots to be given as first dose
Health workers and other members of vaccine proriority groups receive their second shot of Sinovac's COVID-19 jab at Marikina Elementary School on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

DOH: Bulk of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots to be given as first dose

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 12, 2021 - 2:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The bulk of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines set to expire soon will be administered as first dose, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

In an interview with ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the more than two million AstraZeneca vaccine doses that arrived in the country over the weekend will expire in June and July.

To avoid wasting the limited supplies of shots, Vergeire said 1.5 million jabs will be administered as the first dose, while the remaining 500,000 will be allocated as the second dose.

“We have distributed already and we are speeding up vaccination. We’ve seen that we can consume the vaccines and they will not go to waste,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Dr. Tony Leachon, a former adviser to the National Task Force against COVID-19, said the government should allow the private sector to distribute AstraZeneca vaccines as millions of jabs near expiration.

“The government should just give the stocks that will expire in June to the competent private sector then let them do the vaccination,” Leachon said in a tweet.

“We’re still at the 40,000 to 60,000 vaccinations per day. At this rate, we can never finish the AstraZeneca 1.5 [million] stocks that will expire in June. We’re just halfway through them. What a waste,” he added.

 

 

Widen vaccination

Leachon also said the government should start vaccinating the next priority sector, A4, which is comprised of frontline workers in essential sectors.

But Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, who chairs the national vaccination operations center, said the AstraZeneca shots cannot be given to those who are not included in the priority list of the COVAX facility.

“AstraZeneca came from the COVAX facility. The priorities are A1, A2 and A3 so we cannot give them to other areas,” she said, referring to healthcare workers, senior citizens and people with comorbidities.

Cabotaje also said the government plans to increase the average number of daily vaccinations to at least 70,00.

Vaccination in the country has been slow with 514,655 people being fully inoculated since the immunization program began in March, far from the government's goal of vaccinating 70 million. Meanwhile, over 1.19 million individuals have received first doses.

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 7, 2021 - 6:46pm

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

May 7, 2021 - 6:46pm

The Department of Health announces the resumption of the use of AstraZeneca jab for all eligible population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the DOH All Experts Group on Vaccines.

The health department urges the public to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 

"The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 could only be achieved by completing both doses of the vaccine," the DOH says in a statement.

May 7, 2021 - 10:53am

The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said there is no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are forbidden in Islam.

Medical workers from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph a Sinovac anti-coronavirus jab Thursday.

Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore fallacies and assertions on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good.

“Listen only to BARMM’s Health Ministry, to the Department of Health and to health workers in provinces and in cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after he got an anti-COVID-19 shot. — The STAR/John Unson

May 5, 2021 - 9:51am

The Philippines approves the application of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Food and Drug Administration Director general Eric Domingo says it only took nine days to review the emergency use authority application.

"The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the said vaccine," Domingo says during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

May 3, 2021 - 7:14pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.

May 3, 2021 - 10:24am

A total of 1,510 tourism frontline workers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 30, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.

Workers from DOT-accredited and LGU-licensed quarantine/isolation facilities and non-quarantine DOT accredited accommodation establishments are included in the A4 Priority Group.

"We have also received word that LGUs who have already covered the majority of those in the A1 to A3 classification will also begin vaccinating those in the A4 group," Romulo-Puyat says in a statement.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines detects first cases of COVID-19 variant from India
Philippines detects first cases of COVID-19 variant from India
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The WHO classified B.1.617 as a “variant of concern” as some available information suggest it has increased ...
Headlines
fbfb
Show-cause order issued to FDA over alleged pharma extortion
Show-cause order issued to FDA over alleged pharma extortion
By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
The Anti-Red Tape Authority has issued a show-cause order to the Food and Drug Administration for its alleged inaction on...
Headlines
fbfb
Barangay heads told: Enforce protocols, or else&hellip;
Barangay heads told: Enforce protocols, or else…
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Duterte warned village chiefs that they would be held liable if they fail to enforce COVID-19 health and safety...
Headlines
fbfb
Drug queen Yu Yuk Lai dead from COVID-19
Drug queen Yu Yuk Lai dead from COVID-19
18 hours ago
BuCor said Yu died at 9:47 a.m. from acute myocardial infarction, or stroke from blockage of a blood vessel in the brain...
Headlines
fbfb
DHL delivers 1st batch of Pfizer vaccines, diluents to Philippines
DHL delivers 1st batch of Pfizer vaccines, diluents to Philippines
15 hours ago
DHL Express, the world’s leading express service provider, announced the successful delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
287 Chinese militia ships scattered across West Philippine Sea &mdash; task force
287 Chinese militia ships scattered across West Philippine Sea — task force
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea noted that bigger groupings of Chinese maritime militia vessels were seen...
Headlines
fbfb
Calabarzon police chief is next SAF director
Calabarzon police chief is next SAF director
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
“I am confident that under your leadership, the SAF will maintain its earned reputation of being the most dependable...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law &mdash; Day 8
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 8
By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
Tune in to the LIVE audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May...
Headlines
fbfb
Jet ski boast was pledge to assert sovereignty in West Philippine Sea &mdash; analysts
Jet ski boast was pledge to assert sovereignty in West Philippine Sea — analysts
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
Law professor Tony La Viña told Philstar.com that while Duterte's jet ski comment was clearly a hyperbole,...
Headlines
fbfb
SC rules: Psychological incapacity as grounds for annulment a 'legal concept'
SC rules: Psychological incapacity as grounds for annulment a 'legal concept'
3 hours ago
In a new ruling, the Supreme Court has held that psychological incapacity, a ground in the annulment of marriage, is a legal...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with