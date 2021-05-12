Active COVID-19 cases hit 53,214 after Philippines logs 4,842 new infectionsÂ 

Active COVID-19 cases hit 53,214 after Philippines logs 4,842 new infections
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Wednesday recorded 4,842 additional coronavirus infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,118,359.
-
Active cases: 53,214 or 4.8% of the total
-
Recoveries: 8,312, pushing total to 1,046,431
-
Deaths: 94, bringing total to 18,714
Five labs were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System, the Department of Health said.
What's new today?
-
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he will recommend strict travel restrictions on passengers arriving from the Middle East following the detection of cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India.
-
The country’s Food and Drug Administration is already looking for applications said to be pending before its drug testing center after the government's anti-red tape body warned of possible charges for its alleged inaction, the drug regulator’s chief said.
-
Following the relief of both Caloocan City’s Police Community Precinct 9 commander and the local barangay captain for "failing to effectively enforce minimum public health safety protocols," the Philippine National Police reminded its commanders to closely supervise their respective areas of responsibility to help curb a resurgence of COVID-19 cases
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio
