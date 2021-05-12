Active COVID-19 cases hit 53,214 after Philippines logs 4,842 new infectionsÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Wednesday recorded 4,842 additional coronavirus infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,118,359.

Five labs were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System, the Department of Health said.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he will recommend strict travel restrictions on passengers arriving from the Middle East following the detection of cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India.

The country’s Food and Drug Administration is already looking for applications said to be pending before its drug testing center after the government's anti-red tape body warned of possible charges for its alleged inaction, the drug regulator’s chief said.