Active COVID-19 cases hit 53,214 after Philippines logs 4,842 new infectionsÂ 
Authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) line up at a bus station on May 11, 2021 in EDSA Monumento Caloocan where they are given a free ride on EDSA carousel buses.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Active COVID-19 cases hit 53,214 after Philippines logs 4,842 new infections 

(Philstar.com) - May 12, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Wednesday recorded 4,842 additional coronavirus infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,118,359.

Five labs were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System, the Department of Health said.

What's new today?

  • Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he will recommend strict travel restrictions on passengers arriving from the Middle East following the detection of cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India.

  • The country’s Food and Drug Administration is already looking for applications said to be pending before its drug testing center after the government's anti-red tape body warned of possible charges for its alleged inaction, the drug regulator’s chief said.

  • Following the relief of both Caloocan City’s Police Community Precinct 9 commander and the local barangay captain for "failing to effectively enforce minimum public health safety protocols," the Philippine National Police reminded its commanders to closely supervise their respective areas of responsibility to help curb a resurgence of COVID-19 cases  

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio

