Gov't aims to vaccinate 25 million 'vulnerable' Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — The government aims to inoculate at least 25 million people within the third quarter as part of its goal to achieve a "better Christmas" this year.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said the 25 million would come from the most vulnerable sectors namely health care workers, senior citizens and people with comorbidities.

Related Stories Vaccine czar sees herd immunity vs COVID-19 by yearend

"Our target is we should have a better Christmas this year. So our strategy is to achieve the 25 million, the most vulnerable. According to WHO (World Health Organization), this is what we call burden of disease, burden of death and burden of hospitalization," Galvez said during a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Monday.

"If we (vaccinate) them, we can contain death and the fatalities. We have low and high targets wherein once we achieve the 25 million, at least we will have what is called the initial herd containment," he added.

The government's high target for herd containment is inoculating 50 million people by September, according to Galvez's report during the meeting. For herd immunity, the low target is vaccinating 58 million people while the high target is administering COVID-19 shots to 70 million people by November. Herd immunity was defined by the World Health Organization as indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune through vaccination.

The government is hopeful that COVID-19 would be eliminated by the second quarter of next year. It expects 110 million Filipinos to have been immunized against the disease by that time.

"Once we have already have the science that we can give the vaccine even to the children, we will target the 110 million population," Galvez said.

As of May 10, more than 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered while 1.9 million individuals have been inoculated.

Galvez said the government is employing a "focus and expand through center of gravity" wherein the economic centers and vulnerable areas would be prioritized in the vaccination program.

"If we address this, we can strengthen our vulnerabilities and at the same time we strengthen our economic strength," the vaccine czar said.

Galvez said the focus areas would be Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Pampanga, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao.

Expansion areas for the vaccination or those that are contiguous with Metro Manila and economic centers outside the capital region will be subdivided into four groups.

The first group is composed of Central Luzon, Southern Tagalog, Cagayan de Oro, Baguio City, and Zamboanga City while the second group consists of Bacolod, Iloilo, General Santos, Iligan, Central Visayas, and Davao Region. The third group is composed of Northern Mindanao, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Cagayan region, and Cordillera region while the fourth group consists of Bicol, Ilocos region, SOCCSKSARGEN, and Caraga.

Galvez said the aim of the strategy is to vaccinate 58.68 million or 70 percent of the 83.82 million residents in the expansion areas.

"If we have a good global supply (of vaccines), we won't have any problem," he said.

Galvez said 1.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by American firm Pfizer and 500,000 doses of jabs made by Chinese drug maker Sinovac are expected to arrive this month. He said negotiations are ongoing for the delivery of two million doses of Russia-made Sputnik vaccines.

"If all these vaccines arrive, we would have an inventory of 11,364,000 (vaccine doses)," the vaccine czar said.

Galvez said the Philippines' vaccine inventory would increase to 20.5 million doses in June if all deliveries arrive as planned.