Gov't aims to vaccinate 25 million 'vulnerable' Filipinos
This May 6, 2021 shows a vaccination hub in Marikina City.
The STAR/Boy Santos

Gov't aims to vaccinate 25 million 'vulnerable' Filipinos

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2021 - 8:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government aims to inoculate at least 25 million people within the third quarter as part of its goal to achieve a "better Christmas" this year.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said the 25 million would come from the most vulnerable sectors namely health care workers, senior citizens and people with comorbidities.

"Our target is we should have a better Christmas this year. So our strategy is to achieve the 25 million, the most vulnerable. According to WHO (World Health Organization), this is what we call burden of disease, burden of death and burden of hospitalization," Galvez said during a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Monday.

"If we (vaccinate) them, we can contain death and the fatalities. We have low and high targets wherein once we achieve the 25 million, at least we will have what is called the initial herd containment," he added.

The government's high target for herd containment is inoculating 50 million people by September, according to Galvez's report during the meeting. For herd immunity, the low target is vaccinating 58 million people while the high target is administering COVID-19 shots to 70 million people by November. Herd immunity was defined by the World Health Organization as indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune through vaccination.

The government is hopeful that COVID-19 would be eliminated by the second quarter of next year. It expects 110 million Filipinos to have been immunized against the disease by that time.

"Once we have already have the science that we can give the vaccine even to the children, we will target the 110 million population," Galvez said.

As of May 10, more than 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered while 1.9 million individuals have been inoculated.

Galvez said the government is employing a "focus and expand through center of gravity" wherein the economic centers and vulnerable areas would be prioritized in the vaccination program.

"If we address this, we can strengthen our vulnerabilities and at the same time we strengthen our economic strength," the vaccine czar said.

Galvez said the focus areas would be Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Pampanga, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao.

Expansion areas for the vaccination or those that are contiguous with Metro Manila and economic centers outside the capital region will be subdivided into four groups.

The first group is composed of Central Luzon, Southern Tagalog, Cagayan de Oro, Baguio City, and Zamboanga City while the second group consists of Bacolod, Iloilo, General Santos, Iligan, Central Visayas, and Davao Region. The third group is composed of Northern Mindanao, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Cagayan region, and Cordillera region while the fourth group consists of Bicol, Ilocos region, SOCCSKSARGEN, and Caraga.

Galvez said the aim of the strategy is to vaccinate 58.68 million or 70 percent of the 83.82 million residents in the expansion areas.

"If we have a good global supply (of vaccines), we won't have any problem," he said.

Galvez said 1.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by American firm Pfizer and 500,000 doses of jabs made by Chinese drug maker Sinovac are expected to arrive this month. He said negotiations are ongoing for the delivery of two million doses of Russia-made Sputnik vaccines.

"If all these vaccines arrive, we would have an inventory of 11,364,000 (vaccine doses)," the vaccine czar said.

Galvez said the Philippines' vaccine inventory would increase to 20.5 million doses in June if all deliveries arrive as planned. 

COVID-19 VACCINES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 7, 2021 - 6:46pm

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

May 7, 2021 - 6:46pm

The Department of Health announces the resumption of the use of AstraZeneca jab for all eligible population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the DOH All Experts Group on Vaccines.

The health department urges the public to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 

"The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 could only be achieved by completing both doses of the vaccine," the DOH says in a statement.

May 7, 2021 - 10:53am

The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said there is no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are forbidden in Islam.

Medical workers from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph a Sinovac anti-coronavirus jab Thursday.

Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore fallacies and assertions on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good.

“Listen only to BARMM’s Health Ministry, to the Department of Health and to health workers in provinces and in cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after he got an anti-COVID-19 shot. — The STAR/John Unson

May 5, 2021 - 9:51am

The Philippines approves the application of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Food and Drug Administration Director general Eric Domingo says it only took nine days to review the emergency use authority application.

"The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the said vaccine," Domingo says during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

May 3, 2021 - 7:14pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.

May 3, 2021 - 10:24am

A total of 1,510 tourism frontline workers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 30, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.

Workers from DOT-accredited and LGU-licensed quarantine/isolation facilities and non-quarantine DOT accredited accommodation establishments are included in the A4 Priority Group.

"We have also received word that LGUs who have already covered the majority of those in the A1 to A3 classification will also begin vaccinating those in the A4 group," Romulo-Puyat says in a statement.

