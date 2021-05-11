#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Duterte warns barangay captains: Enforce health protocols or be held liable
People are seen swimming in a pool at Gubat Sa Ciudad Resort in Caloocan City on May 9, 2021 despite the implementation of MECQ in the NCR+ bubble.
The STAR/Boy Santos

Duterte warns barangay captains: Enforce health protocols or be held liable

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2021 - 5:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has warned village chiefs that they would be liable if they fail to enforce quarantine measures designed to contain COVID-19.

During a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Monday, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año reported that 18,862 persons violated safety protocols from May 6 to 10, the week after Duterte ordered the police to arrest people who do not wear face masks properly.

Año said 904 persons were arrested while 9,379 others were given warnings. A total of 8,027 individuals were fined, 491 were asked to render community service while 61 underwent inquest procedures, he added. With regard to violations of physical distancing, 5,473 violators were issued warnings or fined, 205 were asked to render community service while 186 underwent inquest procedures.

"We will continue to implement your instructions because violations of public health standards cause outbreaks, especially the non-wearing of face masks," Año said.

Reacting to Año's report, Duterte said it is also the responsibility of village chiefs to implement the COVID-19 safety protocols, noting that they are considered persons in authority.

"As barangay captain, you are called upon and will be held liable for the failure of implementing the law in your territory," Duterte said.

"You have to enforce the law, the barangay captains, within your area. You are the person in authority," he added.

Duterte said people who defy authorities would face charges.

"But you know, the guidance and everything, direction, should be followed by the persons in authority... That's what the law means here," the president said.

Duterte, nevertheless, said he is satisfied with the implementation of the law.  

Año said one of the most recent breaches of protocols is the gathering of about 300 people in the Gubat sa Ciudad resort in Caloocan City. He said the police and the local government would file charges against the violators including the resort owner. The barangay captain who has jurisdiction over the resort would be summoned and arrested for failing to enforce health protocols, he added. 

"I am talking with DOJ (Department of Justice) Secretary Meynard Guevarra and we are crafting guidelines to strengthen the implementation of guidelines on mass gathering and non-wearing of face masks," the interior chief said.

COVID-19 QUARANTINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government wants $21 million refund on WiFi project
Government wants $21 million refund on WiFi project
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The government wants a refund of the more than $21 million it paid to a foreign contractor who was supposed to install free...
Headlines
fbfb
Marcos appeals dismissed VP poll protest, seeks revival of 3rd cause of action
Marcos appeals dismissed VP poll protest, seeks revival of 3rd cause of action
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Marcos is appealing to a tribunal that, in a unanimous vote, junked his poll protest.
Headlines
fbfb
Pfizer vaccines to be distributed in NCR, Davao, Cebu
Pfizer vaccines to be distributed in NCR, Davao, Cebu
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The 193,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines expected to arrive last night will be distributed in the National Capital Region and...
Headlines
fbfb
Joseph Canlas, detained peasant leader and land defender, dies
Joseph Canlas, detained peasant leader and land defender, dies
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Canlas, vice chairperson of of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP), was among those arrested in simultaneous police operations...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;14-day quarantine for resort guests&rsquo;
‘14-day quarantine for resort guests’
By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
The hundreds who flouted strict quarantine rules to visit a popular resort in Caloocan City on Mother’s Day last Sunday...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Anti-red tape body threatens raps vs FDA office for 'sitting on' drug applications
Anti-red tape body threatens raps vs FDA office for 'sitting on' drug applications
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
The government’s anti-red tape body is warning an office of the Food and Drug Administration of possible charges if...
Headlines
fbfb
Green group says Nayong Pilipino urban forest a 'critical safe space' in Metro Manila
Green group says Nayong Pilipino urban forest a 'critical safe space' in Metro Manila
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a statement Tuesday, Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment said the thriving urban forest on the NPF property...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH sees 4,734 more COVID-19 infections
DOH sees 4,734 more COVID-19 infections
2 hours ago
Health authorities on Tuesday said 4,734 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, raising the total count to 1,113,547....
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd studying double shift for teachers' duty in 2022 polls
DepEd studying double shift for teachers' duty in 2022 polls
2 hours ago
"We know that teachers should only render 8 to 10 hours. Beyond those, it will be difficult and very tiring for them," said...
Headlines
fbfb
Statements binding even outside planned WPS debate, Duterte reminded
Statements binding even outside planned WPS debate, Duterte reminded
3 hours ago
Citing the Palace’s statement on presidential statements as binding, retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with