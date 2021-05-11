Members of the Manila Police District Station 5 round up more than 100 individuals at the Ferguson basketball court in Ermita, Manila on May 6, 2021 for violating the curfew and health protocols.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
DOH sees 4,734 more COVID-19 infections
(Philstar.com) - May 11, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Tuesday said 4,734 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, raising the total count to 1,113,547.
Active cases saw a decrease of 3,145 from yesterday's 59,897, as more recoveries are seen under a daily "time-based" reporting. The last time this count was below 60,000 was in March 16.
The Department of Health said too that 12 laboratories did not submit testing results.
- Active cases: 56,752 or 5.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 7,837, bringing the number to 1,038,175
- Deaths: 59, or now 18,620 in total
What's new today?
- Officials reported the country's first two cases of the B.1.617, or the COVID-19 variant detected in India. It has also been classified as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization.
- The economy stayed in recession in the first quarter of 2021, still as a result of the ongoing health crisis. Its gross domestic product contracted 4.2% from January to March, worse than the 0.7% last year.
- Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was cleared in the United States for children between 12 to 15 years old. The Philippines received its first supply of the said jab yesterday, but there are no talks so far on this for Filipino children.
