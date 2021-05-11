DOH sees 4,734 more COVID-19 infections

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Tuesday said 4,734 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, raising the total count to 1,113,547.

Active cases saw a decrease of 3,145 from yesterday's 59,897, as more recoveries are seen under a daily "time-based" reporting. The last time this count was below 60,000 was in March 16.

The Department of Health said too that 12 laboratories did not submit testing results.

Active cases: 56,752 or 5.1% of the total



Recoveries: 7,837, bringing the number to 1,038,175



Deaths: 59, or now 18,620 in total

What's new today?