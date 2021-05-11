#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Toxics watchdog discovers lead-containing spray paints amid ban
In this Nov. 18, 2019 photo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno tried to wipe off the spraypaint graffiti near Manila City Hall.
Screenshot from Manila Public Information Office's video

Toxics watchdog discovers lead-containing spray paints amid ban

(Philstar.com) - May 11, 2021 - 12:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — An environmental health watchdog group monitoring compliance announced its discovery of six more spray paints with excessive levels of lead the country’s ban on lead paint.

In its latest Alertoxic report, the EcoWaste Coalition in a lead content analysis performed by an undisclosed private laboratory detected up to 99,900 parts per million of lead present in six bright color Tacoma Spray Paints from a hardware store chain.

Of the six spray paint products analyzed, four contained dangerously high lead concentrations exceeding 10,000 ppm. One "glossy yellow paint" also topped the list with a massive 99,900 ppm of lead. The group said it purchased the product in mid-April, as the discovery brings the number of violative aerosol paint products in the country to 56 per the coalition’s tracker.

Per Administrative Order No. 2013-24 of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the historic chemical control order phasing out lead-containing paints, bans lead, a toxic chemical, in all paints in excess of the threshold limit of 90  ppm.

“The presence of non-compliant products in the market, including imported ones, stresses the need for further measures to ensure full compliance to the ban,” said Thony Dizon, chemical safety campaigner at the EcoWaste Coalition.

"The products are ‘made in China’ with no manufacturer’s markings," he also said, adding that the products were also listed as being manufactured in 2020, which came after the government had supposedly already completed the phase-out for all lead-containing paints in the country.

Environmental health scientist Geminn Louis Apostol is quoted as saying in the group’s statement: “No safe level of lead exposure without adverse health effects has been identified. Even low-dose exposure to this toxic metal is deemed hazardous, especially to infants and children and their developing brains.”

Apostol, an assistant professor at the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health, warned that “early childhood exposure is linked to the lifelong intellectual, developmental and behavioral problems such as reduced intelligence quotient, impaired learning ability, inattentiveness, hearing and speech problems, slowed growth, aggression, violence, and other behavioral disorders.”     

The EcoWaste Coalition will request the hardware store chain it obtained the lead-containing paints from to voluntarily stop their sale across their 75 branches across the country and to return the remaining stocks to their source for disposal.

"Ensuring that spray paints pose no lead-based hazards is absolutely required as these paints are marketed as ideal for almost all types of surfaces and painting applications," a 2020 report by the coalition and the International Pollutants Elimination Network reads. 

The coalition also said it will notify concerned environmental, health and trade regulators about their latest test buys and the need for concerted measures to boost complete compliance to the country’s ban on lead paint

“Our government, with active support from the paint industry and the civil society, has phased out lead in all paints to protect our children from this major source of lead exposure for kids. They are exposed to lead when lead paint chips and crumbles, releasing lead into the dust and soil that can be ingested through normal hand-to-mouth behavior,” Dizon also said. 

DENR ECOWASTE COALITION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government wants $21 million refund on WiFi project
Government wants $21 million refund on WiFi project
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The government wants a refund of the more than $21 million it paid to a foreign contractor who was supposed to install free...
Headlines
fbfb
Pfizer vaccines to be distributed in NCR, Davao, Cebu
Pfizer vaccines to be distributed in NCR, Davao, Cebu
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The 193,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines expected to arrive last night will be distributed in the National Capital Region and...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines gets first supply of Pfizer COVID-19 jab from COVAX
Philippines gets first supply of Pfizer COVID-19 jab from COVAX
16 hours ago
The delivery is a donation from the WHO-led initiative, and is not yet a direct purchase by the government.
Headlines
fbfb
Days after encounters with police, fear remains for those accosted
Days after encounters with police, fear remains for those accosted
By Franco Luna | 17 hours ago
"It was bad enough being on edge for the first few days after, every time someone knocked on our door or rang our doorbe...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte stresses jet ski boast was just a campaign joke
Duterte stresses jet ski boast was just a campaign joke
By Jonathan de Santos | 5 hours ago
"Maniwala sa jet ski p**," the official transcript quotes him as saying.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law &mdash; Day 7
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 7
By PhilstarLIVE | 10 minutes ago
Tune in to the LIVE audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May...
Headlines
fbfb
Marcos appeals dismissed VP poll protest, seeks revival of 3rd cause of action
Marcos appeals dismissed VP poll protest, seeks revival of 3rd cause of action
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Marcos is appealing to a tribunal that, in a unanimous vote, junked his poll protest.
Headlines
fbfb
'Air of arrogance' in keeping Parlade as spokesperson will &lsquo;cost&rsquo; NTF-ELCAC &mdash; Lacson
'Air of arrogance' in keeping Parlade as spokesperson will ‘cost’ NTF-ELCAC — Lacson
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
"The fact of the matter is, he has not been eased out," Lacson said. "It comes off to us as a bit arrogant and...it will...
Headlines
fbfb
'Intersex' excluded from definition of sex in draft anti-discrimination bill
'Intersex' excluded from definition of sex in draft anti-discrimination bill
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Including intersex in the definition of sex would have been a landmark recognition of intersex people in legislation, which...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines detects first cases of COVID-19 variant from India
Philippines detects first cases of COVID-19 variant from India
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The WHO classified B.1.617 as a “variant of concern” as some available information suggest it has increased ...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with