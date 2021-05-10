Travel ban on India, other South Asian countries may be extended â€” Palace

Travel ban on India, other South Asian countries may be extended — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — The travel ban on India and other South Asian countries may be extended as the Philippines is expected to keep its borders closed to prevent the entry of more transmissible COVID-19 variants, Malacañang said Monday. "Yes. As far as our borders are concerned, I think the worldwide tendency or phenomena is to continue with the travel ban because of the double variants coming from India," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing when asked whether the travel ban on passengers from South Asian countries would be extended. "You know, I think regardless of the classification to be recommended by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease), we won't open our borders... So that won't change, our borders will remain closed especially to countries like India and Pakistan, which recently imposed an absolutely no entry policy," he added. The Philippines is implementing travel restrictions on passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka as a safety measure against the COVID-19 variant first detected in India. The restrictions on passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka began last May 7 and will remain in force until May 14. Roque noted that international tourism is still prohibited and only foreigners with investors visas are allowed to enter the Philippines. Last week, the IATF approved stricter protocols for arriving travelers, including requiring them to undergo 14-day quarantine regardless of vaccination status. The first 10 days of the quarantine will be spent in a quarantine facility while the remaining days will be completed in their respective homes. All arriving travelers are also required to undergo a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction testing on the 7th day and to complete the 10-day facility based quarantine period even if they tested negative for COVID-19.

As It Happens

LATEST UPDATE: May 10, 2021 - 1:02pm

Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad

May 10, 2021 - 1:02pm China will set up a "separation line" on the peak of Mount Everest to avoid possible COVID-19 infections by climbers from virus-hit Nepal, state media reported, after dozens were taken ill from the summit's base camp. While the virus first emerged in China in late 2019, it has largely been brought under control in the country through a series of strict lockdowns and border closures. Over 30 sick climbers were evacuated from base camp on the Nepalese side of the world's highest peak in recent weeks as Nepal faces a deadly second wave, raising fears that the virus might ruin a bumper climbing season. Mount Everest straddles the China-Nepal border, with the north slope belonging to China. — AFP

May 9, 2021 - 11:38am New Zealand health officials cleared the way for quarantine-free flights to resume to Sydney Sunday as fears of a Covid-19 outbreak in New South Wales eased. Flights were suspended on Thursday after two people in Sydney tested positive for the virus. It was the third disruption since the quarantine-free travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia opened on April 18, almost 400 days after both closed their international borders due to the pandemic. — AFP

May 8, 2021 - 9:11am The Department of Tourism welcomes the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on the point-to-point air travel of tourists from the NCR Plus area to other destinations across Philippines, which will spur economic activities. “The point-to-point air travel is a temporary means to gradually revive the tourism industry, provide relief to tourism enterprises and generate livelihood to some of the displaced workers in the tourism sector," says Tourism chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

May 7, 2021 - 4:09pm Japan Airlines posted an annual net loss of $2.6 billion Friday but did not release a forecast for the current financial year, citing uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic. The carrier, Japan's second-largest by market share, suffered a net loss of 286.7 billion yen for the year through March -- its first full-year result in the red since it relisted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2012. "There has been no indication of passenger demand recovery yet" due to restrictions on international travel and tougher immigration measures, JAL said. "Our situation has been severe throughout this fiscal year." — AFP