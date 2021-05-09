#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Comelec eyes changes in campaigning, voting practices
In an interview with “The Chiefs” over Cignal TV’s One News, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said their planning now revolves around conducting the elections under pandemic conditions.
Philstar.com/File

Comelec eyes changes in campaigning, voting practices

Robertzon Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - May 9, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With almost a year to go before the 2022 national polls, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will implement some changes in the campaign and voting practices to ensure the safety of the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with “The Chiefs” over Cignal TV’s One News, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said their planning now revolves around conducting the elections under pandemic conditions.

Jimenez said they are not ruling out allowing “in person” campaigning, but with restrictions to ensure that social distancing measures and other health protocols would be followed.

“Obviously, we can’t ban outright in-person campaign, but we will have restrictions. These are mass gatherings. One of the more effective, and I think impactful prohibitions that we will be pushing forward is to ban eating at rallies,” he said.

“We will also restrict the number of people at the gatherings because obviously this is a mass gathering and we must maintain social distancing, and then the wearing of face mask requirements,” he added.

Jimenez said they are also studying the possibility of holding the elections for two days so as to limit the number of voters inside polling precincts and polling centers.

“It’s not a preferred solution,” he stressed.

Jimenez explained that two-day election is something they have to study carefully since the ballot boxes should not stay at polling places overnight.

The idea, he said, “is still not off the table.”

He, however, emphasized that the most preferred option at this time is single-day longer-hour voting. This may involve extending election hours to 12 hours from the usual eight.

If single-day longer-hour elections push through, Jimenez said they may have to propose that teachers get deployed in two shifts.

But even if the teachers work in two shifts, logistics would still be a big challenge as 330 teachers would be required for each of the targeted 110,000 polling precincts, he said.

“The multiple days of voting plan is not yet off the table, but we are leaning towards the single-day longer-hours because that’s the easiest way, since it’s there already. And the Comelec has always traditionally had the power to extend the voting hours,” Jimenez said.

He also said campaign expenditure on social media would be difficult to regulate, as there is no law governing it.

“The last election, if we did not expand the meaning of broadcast to social media, we would not be able to regulate social media in any way, but try to find a law that says social media is part of broadcast media and you will not find anything because it does not exist,” he said.

Asked about voter registration, Jimenez said that they have already recorded around 1.6 million new registrants and another 1.2 million to come from the SK registrants, which means that they are close to the target of around four million registrants.

Jimenez is confident that the Comelec would be able to reach its target as they still have until Sept. 30 to complete voters’ registration.

COMELEC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus cases in Philippines climb to 1,094,849
Coronavirus cases in Philippines climb to 1,094,849
8 hours ago
Health authorities on Saturday reported 6,979 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to...
Headlines
fbfb
2M more doses of AstraZeneca&rsquo;s COVID-19 shot arrive in Philippines
2M more doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot arrive in Philippines
By Xave Gregorio | 11 hours ago
Two million more doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine from the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility arrived...
Headlines
fbfb
193K Pfizer jabs from COVAX facility to reach Philippines on May 10 &mdash; Duque
193K Pfizer jabs from COVAX facility to reach Philippines on May 10 — Duque
7 hours ago
A shipment of 193,000 coronavirus vaccines developed by American drugmaker Pfizer is expected to arrive in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
Ivermectin for human consumption gets FDA approval but not for COVID-19
Ivermectin for human consumption gets FDA approval but not for COVID-19
1 day ago
The Food and Drug Administration granted a local pharmaceutical company’s application to register its ivermectin for...
Headlines
fbfb
Pandemic task force allows point-to-point air travel for leisure from &lsquo;NCR Plus&rsquo;
Pandemic task force allows point-to-point air travel for leisure from ‘NCR Plus’
13 hours ago
The government’s pandemic task force has allowed point-to-point air travel from the so-called “NCR Plus”...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Eleazar: No punishment for mask violators
Eleazar: No punishment for mask violators
By Emmanuel Tupas | 44 minutes ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar yesterday barred policemen from imposing punishment or hurting people...
Headlines
fbfb
2 Pinoys from COVID-19 hit cargo ship in stable condition
2 Pinoys from COVID-19 hit cargo ship in stable condition
By Robertzon Ramirez | 44 minutes ago
Two Filipino crewmembers who were in critical condition due to COVID-19 infections are now stable, a few days after they were...
Headlines
fbfb
Troops drive away BIFF gunmen from Maguindanao town market
Troops drive away BIFF gunmen from Maguindanao town market
By John Unson | 44 minutes ago
Government troops, some in armored vehicles, drove yesterday dozens of heavily armed members of the Islamic State-linked Bangsamoro...
Headlines
fbfb
Suspension of FDA regulatory function, Data Privacy Act sought
Suspension of FDA regulatory function, Data Privacy Act sought
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 44 minutes ago
Authorities are eyeing the suspension of the regulatory power of the Food and Drug Administration and some provisions of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Government working on new SRP for imported pork
Government working on new SRP for imported pork
By Catherine Talavera | 44 minutes ago
The government will set a new suggested retail price for imported pork possibly this week, Agriculture Secretary William Dar...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with