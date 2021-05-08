#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
193K Pfizer jabs from COVAX facility to reach Philippines on May 10 â€” Duque
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr., and other stakeholders are joined by US Embassy representatives to welcome the arrival of two million additional doses of AstraZeneca's COVID- 19 vaccine on May 8, 2021.
US Embassy in the Philippines/Released

193K Pfizer jabs from COVAX facility to reach Philippines on May 10 — Duque

(Philstar.com) - May 8, 2021 - 5:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — A shipment of 193,000 coronavirus vaccines developed by American drugmaker Pfizer is expected to arrive in the Philippines on Monday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed. 

The health secretary said this during a press conference held Saturday following the arrival of 2 million AstraZeneca vaccines, also from the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility. 

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. previously said shots from Pfizer jabs will likely be distributed to Metro Manila, Davao and Cebu — areas that have the capacity to store them at the required temperature of -70°C. The standard temperature within the existing cold chain system in the country is about 2°C to 8°C. 

The Pfizer vaccines arriving on Monday will be the country's first batch of jabs from the American drugmaker. The delivery will also bring the total number of vaccines shipped to the Philippines to about 7.69 million.

A little more than 421,000 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government kicked off its inoculation program in March. Over 1.8 million Filipinos have received their first dose. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Xave Gregorio and The STAR 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ivermectin for human consumption gets FDA approval but not for COVID-19
Ivermectin for human consumption gets FDA approval but not for COVID-19
1 day ago
The Food and Drug Administration granted a local pharmaceutical company’s application to register its ivermectin for...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 stricken ship from India arrives in Philippines
COVID-19 stricken ship from India arrives in Philippines
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
A Panama-flagged container vessel that stopped in India, with 12 of 21 Filipino crewmembers testing positive for COVID-19,...
Headlines
fbfb
Carpio to debate anyone on West Philippine Sea &lsquo;possession&rsquo;
Carpio to debate anyone on West Philippine Sea ‘possession’
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
With a verbal square-off with President Duterte now out of the question following the latter’s change of heart, retired...
Headlines
fbfb
Quarantine, testing rules for inbound travelers revised
Quarantine, testing rules for inbound travelers revised
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
A mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travelers entering the Philippines has been imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca jab gets nod for all age groups
AstraZeneca jab gets nod for all age groups
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
The AstraZeneca vaccine can again be used for those below 60 years old, the Department of Health announced yesterday.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Stories on pandemic, rights violations top 2021 Chit Estella Journalism Awards
Stories on pandemic, rights violations top 2021 Chit Estella Journalism Awards
2 hours ago
Stories on deteriorating jail conditions, low student enrollment, the crackdown on activists and vaccine hesitancy won...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases in Philippines climb to 1,094,849
Coronavirus cases in Philippines climb to 1,094,849
2 hours ago
Health authorities on Saturday reported 6,979 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to...
Headlines
fbfb
2M more doses of AstraZeneca&rsquo;s COVID-19 shot arrive in Philippines
2M more doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot arrive in Philippines
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Two million more doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine from the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility arrived...
Headlines
fbfb
British-Filipino nurse awarded in UK for work amid COVID-19 crisis
British-Filipino nurse awarded in UK for work amid COVID-19 crisis
6 hours ago
Ariel Lanada, a nurse at Oxford University Hospitals, is the joint winner of the Black Asian and Minority Ethnic...
Headlines
fbfb
Pandemic task force allows point-to-point air travel for leisure from &lsquo;NCR Plus&rsquo;
Pandemic task force allows point-to-point air travel for leisure from ‘NCR Plus’
7 hours ago
The government’s pandemic task force has allowed point-to-point air travel from the so-called “NCR Plus”...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with