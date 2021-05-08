Coronavirus cases in Philippines climb to 1,094,849
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Saturday reported 6,979 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,094,849.
Active cases: 63,376 or 5.8% of the total
Recoveries: 10,179, pushing total to 1,013,204
Deaths: 170, bringing total to 18,269
The government’s pandemic task force has allowed point-to-point air travel from the so-called “NCR Plus” area for leisure purposes in a bid to revive economic activity in tourist destinations that took a major blow due to the pandemic.
The Food and Drug Administration Friday granted a local pharmaceutical company’s application to register its ivermectin for human use, paving the way for it to be manufactured, distributed and sold.
The drug, however, is indicated as anti-parasitic and is still not registered for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.
The government needs P20 billion to fund COVID-19 vaccine procurement this year and another P90 billion for next year, officials leading the pandemic response told senators Thursday night.
Minors aged 15 to 17 and citizens age 65 and above are now permitted to leave their homes, but only to register for the Philippine Identification System, Malacañang said Friday.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio
