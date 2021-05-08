Coronavirus cases in Philippines climb to 1,094,849

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Saturday reported 6,979 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,094,849.

The government’s pandemic task force has allowed point-to-point air travel from the so-called “NCR Plus” area for leisure purposes in a bid to revive economic activity in tourist destinations that took a major blow due to the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration Friday granted a local pharmaceutical company’s application to register its ivermectin for human use, paving the way for it to be manufactured, distributed and sold.

The drug, however, is indicated as anti-parasitic and is still not registered for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

The government needs P20 billion to fund COVID-19 vaccine procurement this year and another P90 billion for next year, officials leading the pandemic response told senators Thursday night.