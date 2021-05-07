COVID-19 deaths in Philippines top 18K as recoveries breach 1M

Record-breaking new infections: Philippines logs record-breaking [x] new COVID-19 infections as deaths top 18K

Record-breaking active cases: Active COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to record-breaking [x] as deaths top18K

Record-breaking deaths: COVID-19 deaths in Philippines hit [x] the highest single-day rise; total tops 18K

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday recorded X additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to X.

Active cases: X or X% of the total

The Philippines received 1.5 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech.

On Healthcare Worker's Day, a lawmaker called on Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to explain the year-long delay of hazard pay for healthcare workers.

The government's pandemic task force has approved the health department's recommendation that inbound travelers be tested for COVID-19 on the seventh day of their quarantine upon arrival in the country, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Vergeire on Thursday said the COVID-19 variant causing a surge in India has not yet been detected in the Philippines.

Health officials in Russia approved a single-dose version of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the developers of the shot said Thursday.