COVID-19 deaths in Philippines top 18K as recoveries breach 1M
Food buyers observe public health protocols by wearing face mask inside Marikina Public Market on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

COVID-19 deaths in Philippines top 18K as recoveries breach 1M

(Philstar.com) - May 7, 2021 - 4:00pm

Record-breaking new infections: Philippines logs record-breaking [x] new COVID-19 infections as deaths top 18K 

Record-breaking active cases: Active COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to record-breaking [x] as deaths top18K 

Record-breaking deaths: COVID-19 deaths in Philippines hit [x] the highest single-day rise; total tops 18K 

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday recorded X additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to X.

  • Active cases: X or X% of the total

  • Recoveries: X, pushing total to X

  • Deaths: X, bringing total to Y

What's new today?

  • The Philippines received 1.5 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech. 

  • On Healthcare Worker's Day, a lawmaker called on Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to explain the year-long delay of hazard pay for healthcare workers. 

  • The government's pandemic task force has approved the health department's recommendation that inbound travelers be tested for COVID-19 on the seventh day of their quarantine upon arrival in the country, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire. 

  • Vergeire on Thursday said the COVID-19 variant causing a surge in India has not yet been detected in the Philippines. 

  • Health officials in Russia approved a single-dose version of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the developers of the shot said Thursday. 

  • Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch urged the Covax global vaccine-sharing scheme to "enhance transparency" by publishing its contracts with jab manufacturers. 

