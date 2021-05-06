#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Tourist destinations urged to strictly monitor implementation of waste management rules
This undated photo shows a view of Boracay island in Malay, Aklan.
Malay Tourism Office/Facebook

Tourist destinations urged to strictly monitor implementation of waste management rules

Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2021 - 9:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Thursday called for the stricter monitoring and implementation of waste management protocols in tourist destinations.

The agency made the call after the coastal clean-up initiative of the DOT Region.

The regional office of DOT collected more than 300 kilograms of garbage in the waters of Samal Island, Davao del Norte through the initiative called “Scubasurero: Stand up, save our reefs.” 

The DOT likewise called on tourists and residents to observe cleanliness when visiting the country’s tourist spots.

It said that compliance of the public with waste management protocols will maintain the cleanliness of the water, protect its rich marine life and ensure the destinations’ beauty will be retained for future generations.

“As embodied in the DOT’s Save our Spots (SOS) campaign, creating a culture of sustainable tourism begins with engaging others on responsible travel and involving more people to act for the preservation of our natural wonders,” the DOT said in a statement.

“While the department is pleased that these water destinations, among many others, continue to attract visitors, the DOT also appeals to tourists and residents alike to maintain cleanliness and only leave trash in designated locations only,” it added.

In 2019, the DOT launched the SOS campaign to unite the tourism sector in addressing the causes of plastic pollution by enabling stakeholders to reduce plastic usage and encourage their guests to take part in the change.

The DOT earlier cited that the campaign directly supports the Roadmap for Low-Carbon and Resource-Efficient Tourism in the Philippines, a strategic document that encourages sustainability and growth by protecting the natural beauty of the country.

Meanwhile, the agency expressed gratitude to its regional offices, other government agencies, members of the Philippine Coast Guard, and the private sector for their continuous efforts in conserving and protecting the Philippines’ natural resources. 

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM WASTE MANAGEMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alarm raised over Duterte's 'piece of paper' remark on Philippines' arbitral win
Alarm raised over Duterte's 'piece of paper' remark on Philippines' arbitral win
5 hours ago
Maritime law expert Jay Batongbacal sounded the alarm on President Rodrigo Duterte’s remarks comparing the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to return Sinopharm vaccines to China after Duterte apologizes for getting jab
Philippines to return Sinopharm vaccines to China after Duterte apologizes for getting jab
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 12 hours ago
Frustrated by criticism of his vaccination with a COVID-19 jab not yet approved for the public, President Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines sees 6,637 more coronavirus infections
Philippines sees 6,637 more coronavirus infections
8 hours ago
Local health officials on Thursday recorded 6,637 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to...
Headlines
fbfb
How Philippines can assert rights in West Philippine Sea without triggering war with China
play
How Philippines can assert rights in West Philippine Sea without triggering war with China
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
There are many legal means by which the Philippines can assert its rights over the West Philippine Sea without a single drop...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;All Pinoys to get P2,000 ayuda under Bayanihan 3&rsquo;
‘All Pinoys to get P2,000 ayuda under Bayanihan 3’
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
All 110 million Filipinos will receive “ayuda” or cash aid of P2,000 each under the Bayanihan to Arise as One...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Eleazar appointment as PNP chief welcomed
Eleazar appointment as PNP chief welcomed
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 3 minutes ago
The country’s leaders welcomed with high hopes and expectations yesterday the appointment of Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar...
Headlines
fbfb
Persons wearing masks improperly face arrest
Persons wearing masks improperly face arrest
By Alexis Romero | 3 minutes ago
President Duterte has ordered the police to detain and investigate persons caught not wearing their face masks properly as...
Headlines
fbfb
Indian variant not yet detected in Philippines, says DOH
Indian variant not yet detected in Philippines, says DOH
By Mayen Jaymalin | 3 minutes ago
The COVID-19 variant causing a surge in India has not yet been detected in the Philippines, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario...
Headlines
fbfb
Faithful urged: Join mass for COVID-19 dead
Faithful urged: Join mass for COVID-19 dead
By Robertzon Ramirez | 3 minutes ago
The Archdiocese of Manila is urging the Catholic faithful to join them this Saturday at the Manila Cathedral as they organize...
Headlines
fbfb
Revised pork tariff rates await Duterte&rsquo;s signature
Revised pork tariff rates await Duterte’s signature
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 3 minutes ago
Following the compromise reached between the Senate and the government’s economic managers, the revised tariff rates...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with