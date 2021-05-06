Tourist destinations urged to strictly monitor implementation of waste management rules

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Thursday called for the stricter monitoring and implementation of waste management protocols in tourist destinations.

The agency made the call after the coastal clean-up initiative of the DOT Region.

The regional office of DOT collected more than 300 kilograms of garbage in the waters of Samal Island, Davao del Norte through the initiative called “Scubasurero: Stand up, save our reefs.”

The DOT likewise called on tourists and residents to observe cleanliness when visiting the country’s tourist spots.

It said that compliance of the public with waste management protocols will maintain the cleanliness of the water, protect its rich marine life and ensure the destinations’ beauty will be retained for future generations.

“As embodied in the DOT’s Save our Spots (SOS) campaign, creating a culture of sustainable tourism begins with engaging others on responsible travel and involving more people to act for the preservation of our natural wonders,” the DOT said in a statement.

“While the department is pleased that these water destinations, among many others, continue to attract visitors, the DOT also appeals to tourists and residents alike to maintain cleanliness and only leave trash in designated locations only,” it added.

In 2019, the DOT launched the SOS campaign to unite the tourism sector in addressing the causes of plastic pollution by enabling stakeholders to reduce plastic usage and encourage their guests to take part in the change.

The DOT earlier cited that the campaign directly supports the Roadmap for Low-Carbon and Resource-Efficient Tourism in the Philippines, a strategic document that encourages sustainability and growth by protecting the natural beauty of the country.

Meanwhile, the agency expressed gratitude to its regional offices, other government agencies, members of the Philippine Coast Guard, and the private sector for their continuous efforts in conserving and protecting the Philippines’ natural resources.