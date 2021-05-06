DOH: Five arrivals from India test positive for COVID-19
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday said five passengers with a travel history to India have tested positive for COVID-19.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in a previous interview on Wednesday said six passengers were infected with the novel coronavirus.
In a release on Thursday, DOH citing data from the Bureau of Quarantine, said 149 passengers with travel history to India arrived in the country from April 1 to 30, before the two-week travel ban was enforced.
Of these, 129 are returning Filipinos while 20 are foreign nationals. “All of these passengers were quarantined upon arrival and tested on the 6th or 7th day,” the DOH added.
Five of them tested positive on RT-PCR test while 137 tested negative. Of those who were infected with the novel coronavirus, one is still in isolation while disposition of the four is currently being verified, said DOH.
“Samples from these positive cases are currently being determined if they are adequate for sequencing. The test results of the [seven] remaining travelers are currently being verified,” it added.
The Philippine government banned travelers from India from entering the country until May 14. Beginning May 7, passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka or those who have been to these countries in the last 14 days will also be barred from entering the country.
The travel restrictions are imposed over the threat posed by the B.1.617 variant, which was first detected in India.
Coronavirus variants
As of May 3, the Philippines so far reported 1,075 cases with the B.1351 variant, (first detected in South Africa), 948 cases of B.1.1.7 variant (first detected in United Kingdom), 157 cases with P.3 variant (first detected in the Philippines) and two cases of the P.1 (first detected in Brazil).
READ: 678 new cases of coronavirus variants detected in Philippines
Variants first detected in UK, South Africa and Brazil are deemed variants of concern, while the P.3 and B.1.617 are variants under investigation.
The DOH explained that the variant of concerns and variants under investigation are detected in the country due to increased genomic biosurveillance activities. It added that the department is conducting purposive sampling to ensure
“Hence, there is disproportionately higher number of samples being sequenced from areas with reported clustering, increased severe and critical cases, and a bigger presence of returning overseas Filipinos,” it also said.
On Wednesday, the Philippines’ total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections reached 1,073,555 with 62,713 active cases. — Kristine Joy Patag
A thread on new variants of SARS-CoV-2 reported in the Philippines.
New variants of COVID-19, such as those first detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa, have been detected in all Metro Manila cities.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the variants have contributed to the spike in the number of cases in the capital region.
COVID-19 variants first detected in the Philippines have reached the United Kingdom.
In its latest update, Public Health England announces it has identified two cases of the variant P.3 in England.
"One of the cases is linked with international travel and the other is currently under investigation. All appropriate public health interventions are being undertaken," it says.
The Department of Health detects the first case of coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil.
The health department also detects 59 more cases of the coronavirus variant first seen in the UK and 32 more cases of the variant first seen in South Africa.
The Department of Health reports 52 additional cases B.1.351 variant (South Africa variant) cases and 31 more cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (UK variant) in the country.
Among the latest batch of samples sequenced by the UP-Philippine Genome Center, there are also 42 new cases with mutations in Central Visayas.
"The DOH and its concerned Centers for Health Development is coordinating with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Local Government Units (LGUs) in NCR and Region 7 to institute measures to contain further transmission of these variants and mutations," the DOH says.
The DOH reports two additional samples from Central Visayas with both N501Y and E484K mutations.
Meanwhile, two cases from the region previously reported to have the mutations have been delisted. The total of these mutations in the country remain at 34 cases.
"Despite the arrival of vaccines and the successful initial vaccination activities, the DOH emphasizes that adherence to minimum public health standards is still the best course of action to prevent community transmission and further virus mutations," the DOH says.
