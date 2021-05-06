#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH: Five arrivals from India test positive for COVID-19
An international airline ground staff wearing protective gear works at the airport in Manila on Aug. 4, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

DOH: Five arrivals from India test positive for COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - May 6, 2021 - 10:19am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday said five passengers with a travel history to India have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in a previous interview on Wednesday said six passengers were infected with the novel coronavirus.

In a release on Thursday, DOH citing data from the Bureau of Quarantine, said 149 passengers with travel history to India arrived in the country from April 1 to 30, before the two-week travel ban was enforced.

Of these, 129 are returning Filipinos while 20 are foreign nationals. “All of these passengers were quarantined upon arrival and tested on the 6th or 7th day,” the DOH added.

Five of them tested positive on RT-PCR test while 137 tested negative. Of those who were infected with the novel coronavirus, one is still in isolation while disposition of the four is currently being verified, said DOH.

“Samples from these positive cases are currently being determined if they are adequate for sequencing. The test results of the [seven] remaining travelers are currently being verified,” it added.

The Philippine government banned travelers from India from entering the country until May 14. Beginning May 7, passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka or those who have been to these countries in the last 14 days will also be barred from entering the country.

The travel restrictions are imposed over the threat posed by the B.1.617 variant, which was first detected in India.

Coronavirus variants

As of May 3, the Philippines so far reported 1,075 cases with the B.1351 variant, (first detected in South Africa), 948 cases of B.1.1.7 variant (first detected in United Kingdom), 157 cases with P.3 variant (first detected in the Philippines) and two cases of the P.1 (first detected in Brazil).

READ: 678 new cases of coronavirus variants detected in Philippines

Variants first detected in UK, South Africa and Brazil are deemed variants of concern, while the P.3 and B.1.617 are variants under investigation.

The DOH explained that the variant of concerns and variants under investigation are detected in the country due to increased genomic biosurveillance activities. It added that the department is conducting purposive sampling to ensure

“Hence, there is disproportionately higher number of samples being sequenced from areas with reported clustering, increased severe and critical cases, and a bigger presence of returning overseas Filipinos,” it also said.

On Wednesday, the Philippines’ total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections reached 1,073,555 with 62,713 active cases. — Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL BAN
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 22, 2021 - 12:43pm

A thread on new variants of SARS-CoV-2 reported in the Philippines.

March 22, 2021 - 12:43pm

New variants of COVID-19, such as those first detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa, have been detected in all Metro Manila cities.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the variants have contributed to the spike in the number of cases in the capital region.

March 17, 2021 - 9:28am

COVID-19 variants first detected in the Philippines have reached the United Kingdom.

In its latest update, Public Health England announces it has identified two cases of the variant P.3 in England.

"One of the cases is linked with international travel and the other is currently under investigation. All appropriate public health interventions are being undertaken," it says.

March 13, 2021 - 11:05am

The Department of Health detects the first case of coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil.

The health department also detects 59 more cases of the coronavirus variant first seen in the UK and 32 more cases of the variant first seen in South Africa.

March 5, 2021 - 1:26pm

The Department of Health reports 52 additional cases B.1.351 variant (South Africa variant) cases and 31 more cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (UK variant) in the country.

Among the latest batch of samples sequenced by the UP-Philippine Genome Center, there are also 42 new cases with mutations in Central Visayas.

"The DOH and its concerned Centers for Health Development is coordinating with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Local Government Units (LGUs) in NCR and Region 7 to institute measures to contain further transmission of these variants and mutations," the DOH says.

March 2, 2021 - 8:25am

The DOH reports two additional samples from Central Visayas with both N501Y and E484K mutations.

Meanwhile, two cases from the region previously reported to have the mutations have been delisted. The total of these mutations in the country remain at 34 cases.

"Despite the arrival of vaccines and the successful initial vaccination activities, the DOH emphasizes that adherence to minimum public health standards is still the best course of action to prevent community transmission and further virus mutations," the DOH says.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Checking or profiling?': What personal information cops can ask you for
'Checking or profiling?': What personal information cops can ask you for
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 20 hours ago
"There is a huge difference between profiling and checking. We check for leaks in your water," Parlade said in a tweet.
Headlines
fbfb
Del Rosario hits back at Duterte for jetski promise
Del Rosario hits back at Duterte for jetski promise
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Former foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario hit back at President Duterte over his remarks that he did not promise...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;All Pinoys to get P2,000 ayuda under Bayanihan 3&rsquo;
‘All Pinoys to get P2,000 ayuda under Bayanihan 3’
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
All 110 million Filipinos will receive “ayuda” or cash aid of P2,000 each under the Bayanihan to Arise as One...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA grants EUA to Moderna jab
FDA grants EUA to Moderna jab
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of the vaccine developed by US biotech firm Moderna in the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN shutdown still chills Philippine media a year after
ABS-CBN shutdown still chills Philippine media a year after
14 hours ago
For Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility executive director Melinda Quintos-de Jesus, the effect of ABS-CBN’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
A&ntilde;o appeals to senators: Don&rsquo;t defund NTF-ELCAC
Año appeals to senators: Don’t defund NTF-ELCAC
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año is appealing to senators not to defund the National Task Force to End Local Communist...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines bans travelers from South Asia
Philippines bans travelers from South Asia
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The Philippines yesterday imposed a travel ban on passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka as a precautionary...
Headlines
fbfb
Concepcion backs priority vaccination for NCR
Concepcion backs priority vaccination for NCR
By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion is backing a move to prioritize the vaccination...
Headlines
fbfb
EO on pork tariffs to be amended &mdash; Sotto
EO on pork tariffs to be amended — Sotto
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte is expected to issue a new executive order amending the much-criticized one that drastically lowered pork...
Headlines
fbfb
Gordon eyeing PRC&rsquo;s own oxygen-generating plant
Gordon eyeing PRC’s own oxygen-generating plant
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
As medical oxygen is needed in treating COVID-19 and pneumonia one of the world’s leading causes of death Sen. Richard...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with