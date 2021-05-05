#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Travelers from 4 more countries barred entry due to COVID variant threat
This Dec. 24, 2020 photo shows passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, file

Travelers from 4 more countries barred entry due to COVID variant threat

(Philstar.com) - May 5, 2021 - 7:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday said the entry of travelers from four South Asian countries will be restricted starting May 7 over the threat posed by the COVID-19 variant first detected in India. 

A memorandum by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said the ban covers those who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka in the last two weeks. 

It will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, until May 14. Passengers arriving before then will still be allowed entry, but will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine even if they have a negative RT-PCR test result.

The Philippines earlier implemented travel restrictions on arrivals from India for two weeks as that country struggles with a significant increase in infections and deaths.

Medialdea's memo added that Filipinos and foreigners who transited through the said countries will not be considered as having traveled there if they were only in the airport the whole time and were not cleared for entry.

Government said that specimens from travelers from India and four other countries that test positive for COVID-19 will go through whole genome sequencing. 

"All close contacts must undergo facilitiy-based quarantine for fourteen days, and contact tracing shall expand up to the third generation contacts," it said.

Earlier today, the Department of Health said the variant first seen in India or the B.1.617 has not been detected in the country. Six travelers from there, however, had tested positive for COVID-19 even before the ban was ordered.

More cases from other variants found in the United Kingdom, South Africa and the homegrown P.3, meanwhile, were reported on Wednesday.

BANGLADESH COVID-19 VARIANT DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH INDIA NEPAL PAKISTAN SRI LANKA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'ANYARE?': The supposed war looming in the West Philippine Sea
play
'ANYARE?': The supposed war looming in the West Philippine Sea
By James Relativo | 1 day ago
The West Philippine Sea is a vast, resource-rich part of the South China Sea and within the 200-nautical mile exclusive economic...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Six arrivals from India test positive for COVID-19
DOH: Six arrivals from India test positive for COVID-19
7 hours ago
Six inbound passengers who traveled to India tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the Department of Health.
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese militia vessels at Sabina Shoal disperse after challenge by coast guard &mdash; Esperon
play
Chinese militia vessels at Sabina Shoal disperse after challenge by coast guard — Esperon
13 hours ago
The report said that on April 27, seven Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels were seen "nested or in stationary liner formation"...
Headlines
fbfb
'Checking or profiling?': What personal information cops can ask you for
'Checking or profiling?': What personal information cops can ask you for
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
"There is a huge difference between profiling and checking. We check for leaks in your water," Parlade said in a tweet.
Headlines
fbfb
'Megaphone' diplomacy needed to stand up to China's 'gunboat' diplomacy &mdash; senator
'Megaphone' diplomacy needed to stand up to China's 'gunboat' diplomacy — senator
9 hours ago
Manila should continue to expose Beijing's illegal actions in the West Philippine Sea, a senator said Wednesday...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
ABS-CBN shutdown still chills Philippine media a year after
ABS-CBN shutdown still chills Philippine media a year after
19 minutes ago
For Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility executive director Melinda Quintos-de Jesus, the effect of ABS-CBN’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Medical groups: Shun use of ivermectin vs COVID-19
Medical groups: Shun use of ivermectin vs COVID-19
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
"Let us not patronize yet ivermectin to prevent further risk to our health," HPAAC said in Filipino
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;OFWs in Hong Kong should be encouraged, not forced, to get COVID-19 jab&rsquo;
‘OFWs in Hong Kong should be encouraged, not forced, to get COVID-19 jab’
4 hours ago
The vaccination of Filipino domestic workers in Hong Kong should be due to their own "informed choice" rather than state compulsion,...
Headlines
fbfb
Delayed service contracting program leaves many transport workers on sidelines
Delayed service contracting program leaves many transport workers on sidelines
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
“Everybody is happy in service contracting,” Tugade said then. 
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra: BI looking into alleged use of altered passport to traffic minors to Syria
Guevarra: BI looking into alleged use of altered passport to traffic minors to Syria
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
“Their fact-finding reports will be submitted to the DOJ for review and initiation of formal administrative disciplinary...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with