#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Guevarra: BI looking into alleged use of altered passport to traffic minors to Syria
This undated photo shows Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales, file

Guevarra: BI looking into alleged use of altered passport to traffic minors to Syria

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2021 - 4:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration’s Board of Discipline is looking into the alleged trafficking to Syria of Filipina minors using altered passports, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

“Their fact-finding reports will be submitted to the DOJ for review and initiation of formal administrative disciplinary proceedings, if found warranted,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Sen. Risa Hontiveros led the committee hearing into the trafficking of women, where she shared the story of three Filipino Muslim girls, all minors, who were smuggled to Syria.

She said the passports of the women were tampered with, as part of a scheme called “baklas passport,” so details on their passports would be of a different person's.

In the hearing, “pastillas scam” whistleblower Alex Chiong also said that erring BI officers have a Viber group chat that shows the names of women to be trafficked outside the country, which may include underage girls with tampered passports.

Guevarra said the immigration bureau is conducting a continuing investigation and has handed its initial report on Monday, but refused to divulge details.

“We’ll disclose the contents as soon as we find a substantial basis to proceed to a formal administrative investigation,” he said.

DFA called to look into ‘baklas passport’ scheme

Hontiveros also urged the Department of Foreign Affairs to investigate the modus and its officials who may be engaged in producing fake passports.

She noted that Lenlen*, one of the three girls trafficked to Syria, went to the DFA office in Cotabato to get her biometric passport in 2018. “Why then did the DFA give her a fake passport?” added Hontiveros.

The senator said Lenlen was only 14 when she was recruited and she, along with two other girls called Omaima and Aleah, suffered maltreatment from their employers.

Lenlen also suffered verbal sexual harassment from a Philippine Embassy in Syria employee,a  certain “Jun Carillo.”

Hontiveros said in a mix of English and Filipino:  "I call on the DFA to regularly check the welfare of our women and girls abroad. Even if this Jun Carillo was recalled, we have to make sure that there is no one like him in the agency… The DFA should be proactive in protecting our women.”

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MENARDO GUEVARRA RISA HONTIVEROS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'ANYARE?': The supposed war looming in the West Philippine Sea
play
'ANYARE?': The supposed war looming in the West Philippine Sea
By James Relativo | 21 hours ago
The West Philippine Sea is a vast, resource-rich part of the South China Sea and within the 200-nautical mile exclusive economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese militia vessels at Sabina Shoal disperse after challenge by coast guard &mdash; Esperon
play
Chinese militia vessels at Sabina Shoal disperse after challenge by coast guard — Esperon
9 hours ago
The report said that on April 27, seven Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels were seen "nested or in stationary liner formation"...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Six arrivals from India test positive for COVID-19
DOH: Six arrivals from India test positive for COVID-19
3 hours ago
Six inbound passengers who traveled to India tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the Department of Health.
Headlines
fbfb
Duque as hero? Lacson says &lsquo;hilo&rsquo;
Duque as hero? Lacson says ‘hilo’
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Senators disputed yesterday President Duterte’s assertion that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III was the “hero”...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines approves Moderna&rsquo;s COVID-19 jab for emergency use
Philippines approves Moderna’s COVID-19 jab for emergency use
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
The Philippines approved the COVID-19 vaccine of United States biotech company Moderna for emergency use, making it the seventh...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
No serious adverse effects seen on first day of Sputnik V rollout, DOH says
No serious adverse effects seen on first day of Sputnik V rollout, DOH says
2 hours ago
The Department of Health on Wednesday said no incidents of serious adverse effect were reported on the first day of Russia's...
Headlines
fbfb
Watchdog group backs drive against cyanide-laced silver jewelry cleaners
Watchdog group backs drive against cyanide-laced silver jewelry cleaners
4 hours ago
“For more than a decade, we have heard of many heartrending poisoning stories due to accidental or deliberate ingestion...
Headlines
fbfb
'Megaphone' diplomacy needed to stand up to China's 'gunboat' diplomacy &mdash; senator
'Megaphone' diplomacy needed to stand up to China's 'gunboat' diplomacy — senator
5 hours ago
Manila should continue to expose Beijing's illegal actions in the West Philippine Sea, a senator said Wednesday...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH to recommend change in testing protocol for arriving passengers
DOH to recommend change in testing protocol for arriving passengers
6 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said new evidence shows that viral load is still high by the 7th or 8th day...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipino fisherfolk not covered by China's fishing ban in South China Sea &mdash; task force
Filipino fisherfolk not covered by China's fishing ban in South China Sea — task force
8 hours ago
"This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen and the NTF-WPS opposes China's imposition of the same over the areas within...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with