#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Active COVID-19 cases hit 62,713 after Philippines logs 5,685 new infections
Residents of Old Balara in Quezon City queue at the Old Balara Elementary school during the continuation of the vaccination program for A1 to A3 category on Monday, May 3, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Active COVID-19 cases hit 62,713 after Philippines logs 5,685 new infections

(Philstar.com) - May 5, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 5,685 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,073,555. 

What's new today?

  • The Department of Health said no incidents of serious adverse effects were reported on the first day of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V's rollout in Metro Manila.

  • The country's Food and Drug Administration greenlit United States biotech company Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the seventh coronavirus jab to receive clearance from local regulators.

  • Six travelers from India who arrived in the Philippines in late April tested positive for the novel coronavirus, DOH said.

  • This comes as health authorities urge the government’s national coronavirus task force to revise its COVID-19 testing protocol for incoming travelers in order to tighten border control amid the threat of new coronavirus variants.

  • DOH on Tuesday reported that 678 more COVID-19 variant cases have been detected by the Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC) and the University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH) in the country. 

  • Some 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine will be delivered to private firms next month as part of the tripartite deal that it secured last year, according to Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'ANYARE?': The supposed war looming in the West Philippine Sea
play
'ANYARE?': The supposed war looming in the West Philippine Sea
By James Relativo | 21 hours ago
The West Philippine Sea is a vast, resource-rich part of the South China Sea and within the 200-nautical mile exclusive economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese militia vessels at Sabina Shoal disperse after challenge by coast guard &mdash; Esperon
play
Chinese militia vessels at Sabina Shoal disperse after challenge by coast guard — Esperon
9 hours ago
The report said that on April 27, seven Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels were seen "nested or in stationary liner formation"...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Six arrivals from India test positive for COVID-19
DOH: Six arrivals from India test positive for COVID-19
3 hours ago
Six inbound passengers who traveled to India tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the Department of Health.
Headlines
fbfb
Duque as hero? Lacson says &lsquo;hilo&rsquo;
Duque as hero? Lacson says ‘hilo’
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Senators disputed yesterday President Duterte’s assertion that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III was the “hero”...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines approves Moderna&rsquo;s COVID-19 jab for emergency use
Philippines approves Moderna’s COVID-19 jab for emergency use
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
The Philippines approved the COVID-19 vaccine of United States biotech company Moderna for emergency use, making it the seventh...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
No serious adverse effects seen on first day of Sputnik V rollout, DOH says
No serious adverse effects seen on first day of Sputnik V rollout, DOH says
2 hours ago
The Department of Health on Wednesday said no incidents of serious adverse effect were reported on the first day of Russia's...
Headlines
fbfb
Watchdog group backs drive against cyanide-laced silver jewelry cleaners
Watchdog group backs drive against cyanide-laced silver jewelry cleaners
4 hours ago
“For more than a decade, we have heard of many heartrending poisoning stories due to accidental or deliberate ingestion...
Headlines
fbfb
'Megaphone' diplomacy needed to stand up to China's 'gunboat' diplomacy &mdash; senator
'Megaphone' diplomacy needed to stand up to China's 'gunboat' diplomacy — senator
5 hours ago
Manila should continue to expose Beijing's illegal actions in the West Philippine Sea, a senator said Wednesday...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH to recommend change in testing protocol for arriving passengers
DOH to recommend change in testing protocol for arriving passengers
6 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said new evidence shows that viral load is still high by the 7th or 8th day...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipino fisherfolk not covered by China's fishing ban in South China Sea &mdash; task force
Filipino fisherfolk not covered by China's fishing ban in South China Sea — task force
8 hours ago
"This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen and the NTF-WPS opposes China's imposition of the same over the areas within...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with