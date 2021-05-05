Active COVID-19 cases hit 62,713 after Philippines logs 5,685 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 5,685 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,073,555.

The Department of Health said no incidents of serious adverse effects were reported on the first day of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V's rollout in Metro Manila.

The country's Food and Drug Administration greenlit United States biotech company Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the seventh coronavirus jab to receive clearance from local regulators.

Six travelers from India who arrived in the Philippines in late April tested positive for the novel coronavirus, DOH said.

This comes as health authorities urge the government’s national coronavirus task force to revise its COVID-19 testing protocol for incoming travelers in order to tighten border control amid the threat of new coronavirus variants.

DOH on Tuesday reported that 678 more COVID-19 variant cases have been detected by the Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC) and the University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH) in the country.