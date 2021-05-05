#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
'Megaphone' diplomacy needed to stand up to China's 'gunboat' diplomacy â€” senator
In this undated handout photo received from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on April 25, 2021, coast guard personnel conduct maritime exercise near Pag-asa island in the West Philippine Sea.
AFP/Philippine Coast Guard, Released

'Megaphone' diplomacy needed to stand up to China's 'gunboat' diplomacy — senator

(Philstar.com) - May 5, 2021 - 12:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila should continue to expose Beijing's illegal actions in the West Philippine Sea, a senator said Wednesday after the regional power's foreign ministry cautioned the Philippines against what it called "megaphone" diplomacy. 

"I would rather that we continue with the megaphone diplomacy because of the gunboat diplomacy of China," Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said in an interview with ANC's Headstart. "The only available peaceful means to us is to keep the issue in the forefront." 

"We must continue to expose these illegal acts of China. That is why megaphone diplomacy as the Chinese foreign minister would call it is maybe the appropriate course that we have today so that we can keep China on its toes insofar as the international forum is concerned." 

READ: China coast guard ships illegally remain in West Philippine Sea — task force

What is this about? 

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday urged a "certain individual from the Philippines" to "mind basic manners and act in ways that suit his status," after the Philippines' top diplomat told Beijing to "get the fuck out" of Philippine waters amid continuing reports of its incursions. 

"Facts have proven time and time again that megaphone diplomacy can only undermine mutual trust rather than change reality," Wang said. 

He also repeated China's claim that it has jurisdiction over Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal — which it calls Huangyan Island — and its adjacent waters.

"[M]egaphone diplomacy as the Chinese foreign minister would call it is maybe the appropriate course that we have today so that we can keep China on its toes insofar as the international forum is concerned," Drilon said.

"They keep on confronting us with arms in the [West Philippine Sea], driving away our fishermen, ramming a fishing boat. We should keep on reminding the world that China is not following the rule of law but the rule of might in this part of the world." 

Malacañang on Tuesday said Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin apologized to China's envoy to the Philippines Huang Xilian but Locsin has disputed this and said he only apologized to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.  

Drilon: Mixed messaging from top officials 'unfortunate' 

But while the Philippines' statements on China's behavior might be key to keeping its incursions at bay, Drilon said that mixed messaging from top officials could undermine this effort. 

"Quite unfortunate, because you have two members of the cabinet, Sec. Locsin and Sec. Lorenzana, taking a strong position on this issue. On the other end of the scale, President Duterte who asserts that we must continue our cordial relations with China."

"This is quite unfortunate that we are talking of different voices," he said. 

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque on Tuesday said cursing among Filipino diplomats would not be allowed by Duterte although the head of state himself frequently curses at nations, world leaders, and international organizations.  

"Only the president can curse, no one else can copy him," Roque said. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio 

CHINA FRANKLIN DRILON SENATE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'ANYARE?': The supposed war looming in the West Philippine Sea
play
'ANYARE?': The supposed war looming in the West Philippine Sea
By James Relativo | 17 hours ago
The West Philippine Sea is a vast, resource-rich part of the South China Sea and within the 200-nautical mile exclusive economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Duque as hero? Lacson says &lsquo;hilo&rsquo;
Duque as hero? Lacson says ‘hilo’
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Senators disputed yesterday President Duterte’s assertion that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III was the “hero”...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccine priority pushed for NCR, high-risk areas
Vaccine priority pushed for NCR, high-risk areas
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
To prevent a further surge of infections, the National Task Force against COVID-19 intends to prioritize infection hotspots...
Headlines
fbfb
Doctors in 'ivermectin pantry' may face suspension, loss of license &mdash; PMA
Doctors in 'ivermectin pantry' may face suspension, loss of license — PMA
By Christian Deiparine | 20 hours ago
"If they think they're above the law, they're not," the Philippine Medical Association said on doctors who prescribed the...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Quarantine to be lifted once things clear up&rsquo;
‘Quarantine to be lifted once things clear up’
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte has vowed to immediately lift quarantine restrictions “once things start to clear” even as he...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Watchdog group backs drive against cyanide-laced silver jewelry cleaners
Watchdog group backs drive against cyanide-laced silver jewelry cleaners
5 minutes ago
“For more than a decade, we have heard of many heartrending poisoning stories due to accidental or deliberate ingestion...
Headlines
fbfb
Speedy release of P10.6 billion to NTF-ELCAC questioned
Speedy release of P10.6 billion to NTF-ELCAC questioned
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon yesterday questioned what he described as the speedy release of P10.6 billion to the...
Headlines
fbfb
678 of 744 sequenced swab samples yield new variants
678 of 744 sequenced swab samples yield new variants
12 hours ago
Close to 700 more COVID-19 variant cases have been detected by the Philippine Genome Center and University of the Philippines-National...
Headlines
fbfb
Temperature in Metro spikes to 35.2 degrees Celsius
Temperature in Metro spikes to 35.2 degrees Celsius
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The temperature in Metro Manila yesterday hit 35.2 degrees Celsius, the hottest recorded so far this dry season, according...
Headlines
fbfb
Hard, long quarantine vowed for travelers from India
Hard, long quarantine vowed for travelers from India
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The Philippines will require a “hard, long and strict” quarantine for travelers who will arrive in the country...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with