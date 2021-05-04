#VACCINEWATCHPH
'ANYARE?': The supposed war looming in the West Philippine Sea

James Relativo (Philstar.com) - May 4, 2021 - 7:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The West Philippine Sea is a vast, resource-rich part of the South China Sea and within the 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone and continental shelf of the Philippines.

But how "exclusive" are the Philippines' sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea?

Is war the country's only recourse in asserting sovereignty in the presence of Chinese ships in the area? Can we actually implement the Permanent Court of Arbitration's 2016 decision on the case filed by the Philippines?

Tonight we ask: Anyare? 

Join Xave Gregorio as he sheds light on the issue at hand together with UP Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea Director Jay Batongbacal and Philstar.com's Patricia Lourdes Viray. 

Catch the pilot episode of "Anyare?" live this Tuesday, 8 p.m., on Philstar.com's official Facebook and Youtube accounts.

CHINA RODRIGO DUTERTE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
