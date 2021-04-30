#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines lifts ban on entry of foreigners starting May 1
Airline ground staff (L) wearing protective gear work at the counter at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

(Philstar.com) - April 30, 2021 - 2:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s task force against coronavirus has lifted its travel ban on foreign nationals starting May 1.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Friday that the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases issued Resolution No. 113 allowing the entry of foreign nationals starting this weekend.

Roque however said the following conditions should be met:

  • With valid and existing visa at the time of entry, except for those qualified under the Balikbayan program under Republic Act 6768 or the Act Instituting the Balikbayan Program
  • With pre-booked accommodation for at least seven nights in an accredited quarantine hotel/facility
  • Subject to COVID-19 testing at the quarantine hotel/facility on the sixth day from date of arrival
  • Subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente “shall have exclusive prerogative to decide on the waiver or recall of exclusion orders of foreign nationals, subject to regular reporting to the IATF Secretariat,” Roque added in a separate statement.”

The immigration bureau meanwhile is directed to formulate necessary guidelines.

The travel restriction on travelers from India, which covers all nationalities including Filipinos, however, stays until May 14.

The government on April 27 imposed a two-week ban on those with travel history to India in the last 14 days prior to day of arrival as New Delhi struggles to contain an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases being blamed on a “double mutant” coronavirus variant and superspreader events.

The B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 first found in India has been categorized as a “variant of interest” and has been detected in at least 17 countries.  

As of April 29, health authorities recorded 1,028,738 total COVID-19 infections in the country. Of these, 69,354 classified are active cases. 942,239 have so far recovered while death toll is at 17,145.  — Kristine Joy Patag

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 29, 2021 - 8:57pm

Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad

April 29, 2021 - 8:57pm

Italy on Thursday tightened the rules on people arriving from coronavirus-hit India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, while extending quarantine regulations for Europeans.

A devastating surge in cases of COVID-19 in India prompted Italy on Sunday to ban arrivals from the South Asian nation, although legal residents were allowed home subject to testing and quarantine.

Twenty-three people on a flight that landed in Rome from India late Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, out of 213 passengers and 10 crew, regional authorities announced.

Under new rules announced Thursday by Health Minister Roberto Speranza, however, only Italian citizens are allowed in from India — a rule extended to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. — AFP

April 27, 2021 - 7:41pm

The Philippines is barring the entry of travelers from India or with travel history to India in the last 14 days from arrival, the Palace says.

The travel restriction takes effect on April 29 and will be in place until May 14.

April 27, 2021 - 12:58pm

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15.

April 24, 2021 - 10:53am

Airfares soar and demand for private jets booms as Indians who could afford it scrambled to escape a COVID-19 surge before flights to the United Arab Emirates shut down.

All flights from the UAE to India -- one of the world's busiest air corridors -- will be suspended from Sunday as coronavirus cases in the South Asian nation reach record levels and overwhelm hospitals.

Price comparison websites showed one-way commercial flights from Mumbai to Dubai on Friday and Saturday costing as much as 80,000 rupees ($1,000), around 10 times the usual rate. — AFP

April 23, 2021 - 2:37pm

DOT-accredited establishments using contact tracing up StaySafe are now eligible for Safety Seal Certification.

The Safety Seal Certification Program is a program created to ensure compliance with the minimum public health standards, including the adoption and use of the StaySafe.ph application in covered establishments.

The Joint Memorandum Circular on the Safety Seal Certification Program was signed Friday led by the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Tourism, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Health and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

