Philippines lifts ban on entry of foreigners starting May 1

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s task force against coronavirus has lifted its travel ban on foreign nationals starting May 1.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Friday that the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases issued Resolution No. 113 allowing the entry of foreign nationals starting this weekend.

Roque however said the following conditions should be met:

With valid and existing visa at the time of entry, except for those qualified under the Balikbayan program under Republic Act 6768 or the Act Instituting the Balikbayan Program

With pre-booked accommodation for at least seven nights in an accredited quarantine hotel/facility

Subject to COVID-19 testing at the quarantine hotel/facility on the sixth day from date of arrival

Subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente “shall have exclusive prerogative to decide on the waiver or recall of exclusion orders of foreign nationals, subject to regular reporting to the IATF Secretariat,” Roque added in a separate statement.”

The immigration bureau meanwhile is directed to formulate necessary guidelines.

The travel restriction on travelers from India, which covers all nationalities including Filipinos, however, stays until May 14.

The government on April 27 imposed a two-week ban on those with travel history to India in the last 14 days prior to day of arrival as New Delhi struggles to contain an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases being blamed on a “double mutant” coronavirus variant and superspreader events.

The B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 first found in India has been categorized as a “variant of interest” and has been detected in at least 17 countries.

As of April 29, health authorities recorded 1,028,738 total COVID-19 infections in the country. Of these, 69,354 classified are active cases. 942,239 have so far recovered while death toll is at 17,145. — Kristine Joy Patag