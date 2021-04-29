#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Government studying mental care program for COVID-19 survivors â€” Galvez
Medical frontliners in personal protective equipment attend to patients staying at the lobby-turned-extension for the emergency room of the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City on April 29, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Government studying mental care program for COVID-19 survivors — Galvez

(Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 8:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — A senior administration official on Thursday said government is exploring a mental care program for COVID-19 survivors, saying post-recovery struggles for those infected have been a serious problem. 

In a Palace briefing,  Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the national task force against COVID-19, said trauma for patients has remained high, more than a year into the pandemic. 

The chief implementer of the government's pandemic response added that they receive many calls from those suffering from mental breakdowns, as well as suicide cases.

"We will have an elaborate..social healing and mental care to have what we call reconstruction and reconstitution," he said in Filipino. "Many families are having breakdowns and we see that they do not know what to do."

Galvez added that they are in talks with experts for this, as part of the government's National Action Plan.

Early this April, a research in The Lancet Psychiatry journal said one in three people who recover from COVID-19 suffer from a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis six months later.

It was the largest global study done so far on how being infected affects the individual's mental wellbeing, with 230,000 patients. 

This remains unclear in the local setting, with no official studies so far and Galvez's remarks showing only a portion of the possible picture.

By April 29, the Philippines has tallied 942,239 recoveries from the COVID-19. Deaths have reached 17,145, with the overall tally is now at 1,028,738. — with reports from Agence France Presse

If you’re experiencing an emotional crisis and in need of help, you may contact Hopeline’s hotline at 804-4673, 09175584673 and 2919 (toll-free for Globe and TM subscribers); or the NCMH hotline at 0917 8998727 (USAP) and 9898727 (USAP)

CARLITO GALVEZ JR COVID-19 SURVIVOR MENTAL HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
State media told to show Philippines &lsquo;faring better&rsquo; in COVID-19 response
State media told to show Philippines ‘faring better’ in COVID-19 response
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The head of the Presidential Communications Operations Office's News and Information Bureau defends the instruction, saying...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipinos deserve a president who will defend West Philippine Sea &mdash; Carpio
Filipinos deserve a president who will defend West Philippine Sea — Carpio
9 hours ago
"Filipinos deserve, and should demand, a President who loves Filipinos first and foremost and who will uncompromisingly defend...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ: Giving out ivermectin 'on its face' a violation, but arrests up to enforcers
DOJ: Giving out ivermectin 'on its face' a violation, but arrests up to enforcers
6 hours ago
Distribution of ivermectin “on its face” is a violation of the Food and Drug Administration law, said Justice...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-DFA chief: Duterte 'shelved arbitral win' for Chinese investments
Ex-DFA chief: Duterte 'shelved arbitral win' for Chinese investments
3 hours ago
"President Duterte did not waste time in advancing his declared embrace of Xi Jinping when he very quickly shelved the Arbitral...
Headlines
fbfb
PCSO's Sandra Cam surrenders over murder cases, PNP chief confirms
PCSO's Sandra Cam surrenders over murder cases, PNP chief confirms
5 hours ago
“As a matter of procedure, the PNP will report Cam’s arrest to the Court for proper disposition,” Sinas...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
IATF approves limited resumption of dine-in, personal care services
IATF approves limited resumption of dine-in, personal care services
31 minutes ago
Dine-in and personal care services can now resume at a limited capacity in areas under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine,...
Headlines
fbfb
At &lsquo;ivermectin pantry,&rsquo; prescriptions lack doctor info and beneficiaries sign waivers
At ‘ivermectin pantry,’ prescriptions lack doctor info and beneficiaries sign waivers
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Prescriptions for the antiparasitic drug ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 lacked doctors’ information...
Headlines
fbfb
DENR to issue violation notice vs shipowner for wastewater discharge in Manila Bay
DENR to issue violation notice vs shipowner for wastewater discharge in Manila Bay
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In a release Thursday, Jonas Leones, DENR undersecretary for policy, planning and international affairs, said the wastewater...
Headlines
fbfb
Start of local ivermectin trial eyed by end-May or early June
Start of local ivermectin trial eyed by end-May or early June
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The local ivermectin trial—ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte—could run for six months, said Dr. Jaime...
Headlines
fbfb
Distance learning taking toll on teachers' physical, mental health &mdash; poll
Distance learning taking toll on teachers' physical, mental health — poll
6 hours ago
Most teachers in a survey with 6,731 respondents said distance learning is taking a toll on their physical and mental we...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with