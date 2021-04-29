PCSO's Sandra Cam surrenders over murder cases, PNP chief confirms

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Martinez Cam voluntarily surrendered to the Philippine National Police in Cavite Wednesday night, the latter disclosed.

In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Debold Sinas said arrest warrants against Cam were served “in an undisclosed hospital where she is presently admitted” following her surrender to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Cavite.

To recall, Cam is accused in two separate cases for murder with no bail recommended; and frustrated murder with bail recommended fixed at P200,000 filed before Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 42 Judge Dinnah Aguila-Topacio with Warrants of Arrest issued Monday, April 26.

Aguila-Topacio found probable cause to order the arrest of Cam and her co-accused with no right to bail after examining the resolution of justice department prosecutors and other supporting documents.

“As a matter of procedure, the PNP will report Cam’s arrest to the Court for proper disposition,” Sinas said.

— Franco Luna with a report from The STAR

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

